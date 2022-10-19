Fallout London Cuts Zombie Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles

Fallout London, a hugely ambitious fan-made project that is making an entirely new game set in the post-apocalyptic universe, has recently had to announce a couple of slight content changes in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The mod — which looks so promising Bethesda keep hiring its members to work on actual Fallout games — originally had plans to include zombified versions of both the Queen and her son, Prince Charles. As PC Gamer report, though, those plans have since been shelved since Charles was made King, with the mod team insisting that they’d always planned for this continency out of respect.

“We have always maintained that if she was to pass away before the mod was complete, we would change it”, project lead Dean Carter says in their latest development update video. “As such, here is the official announcement to notify you all that we are changing it. As to what, you’ll have to wait and see.”

“Do not expect them in there,” Carter adds. “There’s no point asking in the comments, there’s no point moaning. This is the official stance of the mod, it will not change.”

Image: Fallout London

I can understand the decision to cut Elizabeth, but if it was OK for the game to include a zombie Queen — and two zombie corgis — while she was still alive, it’s a little odd that Charles (whose concept art you can see above, and who is very much still alive) is being removed as well.

Then again who cares! Fallout is set in the future, when both of these people would have been long gone anyway (the bombs are dropped in 2077, and the games take place afterwards), so the development team have plenty of time to come up with new, fictional monarchs if that’s what they’d rather do.