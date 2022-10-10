Master Chief Dancing, ‘Gettin Arse’ With Megan Thee Stallion Is A Thing That Happened This Weekend

We’ve seen a bad news story coming out of TwitchCon, now let’s instead turn our attention towards something else.

As part of the con’s musical celebrations last night, Megan Thee Stallion played a set. And for whatever reason, it featured Master Chief — complete with accreditation lanyard, because this is TwitchCon, not the United Nations Space Command — living their best life on stage alongside her, at some points dancing in a way that I have seen best described as “gettin arse” (NSFW warning for some of the language in these vids):

BRO IM FUCKING CRYIN THEY GOT MASTER CHIEF GETTIN ASS FROM MEGHAN THE STALLION LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3fncFQwsGZ — GamesCage – Hype Guy✈️TWITCH CON (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 9, 2022

That is not just dancing. John 117 is not up there side-shuffling in the background, gently bopping along to the beat on his own. Whoever is in that suit is amongst it.

Here’s another shot:

Master Chief on stage dancing with Megan Thee Stallion was not on my bingo card #twitchcon @theestallion pic.twitter.com/UO2PrMJV5I — Axel 📍 TwitchCon (@AXELSCYTHE) October 9, 2022

And another:

Meg the Stallion twerking on Master Chief gotta go down as top 5 moments in Twitchcon history pic.twitter.com/1v8lLFYTmf — TUCKER (@JERICHO) October 9, 2022

And another, this one a bit longer and showing the crowd absolutely losing their minds:

UPDATE: Here’s the best look:

Master Chief, the covenant are invading, where are you?



Chief: pic.twitter.com/OzWlAKTfqF — Steggy @ #TwitchCon2022 (@Steggy) October 9, 2022

Twerking aficionados will note this is the second time this year that Megan Thee Stallion has danced with a large green person, after her appearance in the Marvel TV series She-Hulk. Fans of Shrek and Frankenstein’s Monster should now be on high alert.

It was announced last week that Megan Thee Stallion would be headlining TwitchCon’s concert at Petco Park, a show that also featured Kim Petras, Meet Me @ the Altar, DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY.

TwitchCon, back with big crowds for the first time since 2019, kicked off on Friday and runs until later this evening. Note when looking at this footage of large groups of humans huddled together (taking place off-site, with the main event taking place at the San Diego Convention Centre) that when the show was first announced its health and safety guidelines with relation to Covid were almost “non-existent”. Only after a fan backlash did Twitch implement a policy whereby “attendees will now be required to wear masks indoors”, and that “all attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event.”