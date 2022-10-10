See Games Differently

Master Chief Dancing, ‘Gettin Arse’ With Megan Thee Stallion Is A Thing That Happened This Weekend

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: October 10, 2022 at 11:25 am -
Photo: Robin L Marshall, Getty Images

We’ve seen a bad news story coming out of TwitchCon, now let’s instead turn our attention towards something else.

As part of the con’s musical celebrations last night, Megan Thee Stallion played a set. And for whatever reason, it featured Master Chief — complete with accreditation lanyard, because this is TwitchCon, not the United Nations Space Command — living their best life on stage alongside her, at some points dancing in a way that I have seen best described as “gettin arse” (NSFW warning for some of the language in these vids):

That is not just dancing. John 117 is not up there side-shuffling in the background, gently bopping along to the beat on his own. Whoever is in that suit is amongst it.

Here’s another shot:

And another:

And another, this one a bit longer and showing the crowd absolutely losing their minds:

UPDATE: Here’s the best look:

Twerking aficionados will note this is the second time this year that Megan Thee Stallion has danced with a large green person, after her appearance in the Marvel TV series She-Hulk. Fans of Shrek and Frankenstein’s Monster should now be on high alert.

It was announced last week that Megan Thee Stallion would be headlining TwitchCon’s concert at Petco Park, a show that also featured Kim Petras, Meet Me @ the Altar, DJ Lani Love and TIGERMOMTOY.

TwitchCon, back with big crowds for the first time since 2019, kicked off on Friday and runs until later this evening. Note when looking at this footage of large groups of humans huddled together (taking place off-site, with the main event taking place at the San Diego Convention Centre) that when the show was first announced its health and safety guidelines with relation to Covid were almost “non-existent”. Only after a fan backlash did Twitch implement a policy whereby “attendees will now be required to wear masks indoors”, and that “all attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event.”

