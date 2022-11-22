See Games Differently

Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron

Germain Lussier

Published 32 mins ago: November 23, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:aang
alexaamazonavatarcreativeworksdisneyenglish languagefilmsentertainment2cculturefilmsfilmsusingcomputer generatedimageryhumaninterestjamescameronkatewinsletpiranhaiisamworthingtonsigourneyweaversnapchatstephenlangterminator23ajudgmentdayterminator3adarkfatethelastairbenderzoezoesaldana
Avatar: The Way Of Water’s Latest Trailer Is Pure James Cameron
Let's go underwater on Pandora. (Image: Disney)

In James Cameron’s career to this point, he’s made exactly three sequels. One, Piranha II, was his first film. It gets a pass. The other two, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, are inarguably two of the best sequels ever made. That’s why, with only a few short weeks to Cameron’s next film — another sequel — you’d be completely warranted to start getting maybe just a little bit excited.

That sequel, of course, is Avatar: The Way of Water, a follow-up to Cameron’s 2009 film which remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. And if Cameron’s track record with sequels isn’t enough to get you interested, Disney has just the thing. A brand new trailer was just released that cracks open the world of the sequel even more and reveals that Cameron might just outdo himself. Which would be saying something.

In addition to that epic new trailer, tickets are now on sale for the film wherever tickets are sold and the original film is back on Disney+ after its successful theatrical re-release. There’s also a creepy new Snapchat filter and Amazon Alexa integration where if you say “Alexa, enable ‘Avatar’ theme” a whole bunch of stuff unlocks. You can also say “Alexa, teach me Na’vi” for another adventure.

Directed and co-written by Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. It opens in theatres December 16. The still-untitled third Avatar film is currently set for release December 20, 2024.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.