Call Of Duty Composer Leaves, Says MW2 Soundtrack Is ‘Not My Artistic Intent’

Sarah Schachner, one of the most prolific and well-known composers working in video games, has issued a statement today saying that she will no longer be creating any music for Modern Warfare II or Warzone.

Schachner, whose credits as a composer and musician include the Assassin’s Creed series (Unity, Black Flag, Origins & Valhalla), Far Cry, Need for Speed, Bioware’s Anthem and Call of Duty games (Infinite Warfare, Modern Warfare & Modern Warfare II), posted the statement on Twitter, saying that she “can no longer continue to compose music” for Activision’s latest shooter.

“Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don’t see any path forward”, the statement says. “As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it’s been taken out of my hands.”

Those soundtrack plans have been the subject of fan curiosity ever since the game’s release, since it’s rare for a major blockbuster like this to come out and not have its official album accompany it. Schachner’s statement suggests that her “challenging” dynamic with the audio director (which Variety reports is Stephen Miller) is at least partly down to this soundtrack release, as she adds “what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering”.

You can read the full statement below: