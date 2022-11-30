CDPR Says Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Still Isn’t Happening, But Might Make Other Shows

Despite making it clear the studio had no plans to produce a second season of its Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the show’s wild success has CD Projekt Red considering its options.

As reported by VGC, CDPR mentioned the success of Edgerunners and its interest in exploring other transmedia partnerships during its recent quarterly earnings report.

“We are not confirming any specific plans [for a] second season of Edgerunners or anything super specifically,” Michał Nowakowski, CDPR’s SVP of business development, sharply reiterated. However: “we have an appetite to do more in the transmedia [space], so in linear visual animation or live action, and those plans have not changed, so when we are ready you may expect to see more announcements in that regard coming from us.”

Translation: We expected our Cyberpunk tie-in anime to be an echo of nothing, swept away in the howling content vortex of Netflix. And then it saved a game we thought might be unsavable, which we obviously had not anticipated, and now we need to figure out how to keep this train rolling because oh my GOD.

To call Edgerunners an unexpected hit would be a massive understatement. Who could have expected that a tie-in anime series for a game responsible for the Most Disastrous Video Game Launch Of All Time, a show that itself arrived a year and a half late, would be the thing that turned the entire wayward ship around? The court of public opinion has done a 180 on Cyberpunk 2077 since the arrival of Edgerunners sent it soaring up the Steam sales and active players charts, so of course CDPR is scrambling to capitalise.

Considering that Netflix already has The Witcher in its stable, though not strictly speaking CDPR’s take on the property, it would be easy to imagine the company sliding into Netflix’s DMs with a pitch. We’ll have to wait and see what comes of it.

In any case, fans of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners may rest easy knowing it will likely not be the last time we see Night City on-screen.