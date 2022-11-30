See Games Differently

CDPR Says Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Still Isn't Happening, But Might Make Other Shows

David Smith

David Smith

Published 18 mins ago: November 30, 2022 at 2:16 pm
Filed to:anime
cd projekt redcyberpunk 2077cyberpunk edgerunnersnetflix
Image: Netflix

Despite making it clear the studio had no plans to produce a second season of its Netflix series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the show’s wild success has CD Projekt Red considering its options.

As reported by VGC, CDPR mentioned the success of Edgerunners and its interest in exploring other transmedia partnerships during its recent quarterly earnings report.

“We are not confirming any specific plans [for a] second season of Edgerunners or anything super specifically,” Michał Nowakowski, CDPR’s SVP of business development, sharply reiterated. However: “we have an appetite to do more in the transmedia [space], so in linear visual animation or live action, and those plans have not changed, so when we are ready you may expect to see more announcements in that regard coming from us.”

Translation: We expected our Cyberpunk tie-in anime to be an echo of nothing, swept away in the howling content vortex of Netflix. And then it saved a game we thought might be unsavable, which we obviously had not anticipated, and now we need to figure out how to keep this train rolling because oh my GOD.

To call Edgerunners an unexpected hit would be a massive understatement. Who could have expected that a tie-in anime series for a game responsible for the Most Disastrous Video Game Launch Of All Time, a show that itself arrived a year and a half late, would be the thing that turned the entire wayward ship around? The court of public opinion has done a 180 on Cyberpunk 2077 since the arrival of Edgerunners sent it soaring up the Steam sales and active players charts, so of course CDPR is scrambling to capitalise.

Considering that Netflix already has The Witcher in its stable, though not strictly speaking CDPR’s take on the property, it would be easy to imagine the company sliding into Netflix’s DMs with a pitch. We’ll have to wait and see what comes of it.

In any case, fans of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners may rest easy knowing it will likely not be the last time we see Night City on-screen.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • The only time game companies talk cross-media projects is when they got an upcoming game to sell. CDPR got nothing on the release books for years.

    That said the anime companies might bite first, considering this, Arcane and the Star Wars anime showed how popular and profitable these western joint projects are… better than making another smart phone game isekai just to keep the lights of the studio on for one more season.

    Reply

