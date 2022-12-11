See Games Differently

Adobe Embraces AI Art, Can Get In The Bin

Luke Plunkett

Published 4 hours ago: December 12, 2022 at 10:00 am
Adobe used to be known as the company that made Acrobat and PhotoShop. Addobe is increasingly becoming known, however, as one of the great digital grifters of the modern age.

From its shonky subscription models to making people pay for certain colours in PhotoShop, the company is, like so many others in these tumultuous times, more concerned with growing its bottom line at any cost than it is in taking a moment to consider the needs of its users, or the consequences of its actions.

I’m bringing this up today because, less than a week after forcing people to check they weren’t reading an Onion story when learning about the colours thing, the company has announced that it is embracing AI art, which is not only an enormous grift, but also a serious threat to the livelihoods of artists around the world, big and small.

I’ve made my feelings about AI very clear on this website already — I wrote this feature back in August interviewing a range of video game and entertainment industry artists — and think it sucks not just because it’s a threat to artists, but to art. While people’s jobs are of course important, we’re not just talking about cotton gins here, and how this is in many ways a labour v capital breakdown; we’re talking about a process that is encroaching on a fundamentally human pastime and creative pursuit.

Machines don’t make art. They’re machines! They’re just making an approximated casserole out of human art that has been fed into it, in the vast amount of cases without credit or compensation. As Dan Sheehan says in his fantastic piece Art In The Age Of Optimisation, AI art isn’t about art, it’s merely “a technology that clearly exists to remove the human element from the process of artistic expression”.

Anyway! Last week Adobe dropped an announcement saying that AI-generated art was going to be made available as part of the company’s vast library of stock images, going so far as to say the field is “amplifying human creativity”. The company boldly says, repeatedly, stuff like they have “deeply considered these questions and implemented a new submission policy that we believe will ensure our content uses AI technology responsibly by creators and customers alike”, and that “generative AI is a major leap forward for creators, leveraging machine learning’s incredible power to ideate faster by developing imagery using words, sketches, and gestures”.

Creators? Fuck off! These people aren’t creating anything! They’re punching words into a computer that has been fed actual art! And even if Adobe can, as they’re claiming, only release images that have been “properly built, used, and disclosed”, it still sucks! Gah! Attempting to make good on one of AI art’s issues — art theft — doesn’t absolve it from its others, like the fact nothing to do with these images or their creation has anything to do with art!

Reaction among artists has of course been as wildly negative as any other AI art announcement over the past six months, with some criticising the company while others resort to more traditional cries: namely, that artists simply pirate PhotoShop instead of giving this company another cent.

Stock images may seem like filler to many, but as someone who uses them all the time, I’ve always admired the work that goes into creating them (both illustrations and photos), and I think the average person has too, which is why so many have become memes over the years.

  • The standard of Kotaku AmeriKKKa journalism continues to decline. A lie by omission is as bad as outright lying.
    “From its shonky subscription models to making people pay for certain colours in PhotoShop,”
    Note how he doesn’t mention the fact Pantone made this decision regarding PANTONE’S colours. Journoscum much?

    “..doesn’t absolve it from its others, like the fact nothing to do with these images or their creation has anything to do with art!”
    Keep malding. They’re literally stock images.

    The same excuses used during the verge of the digital age for photography, illustrations, music are trotted out once again by a new generation of seething conservatard gatekeepers.

    Reply

      • Given that the only people who live in C*nb*rr* are those involved with the ‘C*nb*rr* bubble’, that doesn’t make it any better. C*nb*rr*n’s are never to be trusted, even eshays are of better character than them.

        Reply

        • Listen, just because pantone agreed to being shitty with adobe doesn’t mean Adobe isn’t being shitty. This is a weird non-point. What he wrote was true.

          By selling AI produced stock images, adobe are making sure they can profit from the licensing of work they got for free and didn’t make. They’re not only attempting to make money for nothing, they’re using their ubiquity to squeeze real people making real art out of the market.

          The same arguments weren’t used because those arguments didn’t include the fact that no human hand was involved in the process. There will definitely come a time where we have to decide where the line is on AI. When AI becomes able to self actualise, it becomes a creator. It is a living mind that produces new works of art. But we’re not there. We’re not even in the same ballpark yet. In the meantime, you’re equating the old arguments from the actual gatekeepers who were terrified of losing their stranglehold on media to new arguments from individual artists having their work stolen and reproduced wholesale. They’re not the same thing.

          I say all of this as a real answer to a real comment even though I’m still at least half convinced your account is either shitposting or a chatbot. I bring it up again and again and you ignore the accusation. Your posting is getting increasingly weird and… idk… erratic, I guess. Are you actually ok? Is this an elaborate character? Is it one of those chatbots who got super aggressive after the internet started talking to them?

          Reply

  • Are you serious? Fuck this guy is pathetic. In a time when AI is growing in every single corner of technology. Database management, cyber security, programming, communications, digital media. This shallow minded dickhead, Luke Plunkett, is clearly in the wrong industry. Every single use case for AI has been to make things easier, it’s a tool. You either learn to utilise the tool to your advantage, and adapt to the changing industry, or you get left behind.
    Luke’s over here whining like an old man who hates change, in an industry that thrives on it. Quit your job and go back to pen and paper.

    Reply

    • A lot of the coverage around AI generated art can be a bit sensational but it’s undeniable that the current trends of how the technology is being implemented are questionable and problematic in a lot of levels.
      I’m all for the technology but I gotta agree with the artists that the way its being done is dodgy, they should be built collaboratively and transparently.

      It’s also hard to ignore that a lot of platforms and proprietors are already talking about the best way ways to ensure that these AI works enjoy the same protections and rights as many artists are complaining about.
      It’s kinda crazy that (in some cases) they don’t want their work used without permission or compensation when it’s trained on those very misdeeds.
      (I saw one conversation talking about how they could possibly stop AI generated artwork from being used by other AI which is hilarious if true)

      Reply

      • “…they should be built collaboratively and transparently.”
        Except they literally are? It’s easy to train a Dall-E dataset and even run the image generation algorithms, it’s not like this is some trade secret being kept out of the eyes of the public; development of the most popular consumer ones has been open source. If an artist wanted to create a fork and customise it to its needs, it’s possible.

        The problem is that the sensationalist journoscum writing these articles never want to look at the ‘collaborative and transparent’ development of image generation algorithms; they only want to manufacture outrage whenever a company commercialises that same openly-available technology.

        I got it running off a lenovo thinkpad with i7 6ooo series to generate impossible architecture, hardware it’s not even meant to run on – it’s not like it’s inaccessible for all these twitterati artists to acquire and use.

        Maybe the artists should learn to code.

        Reply

  • It’s no doubt true that actual “artists” are grumpy, but that’s not Adobe’s primary market. Indeed, it’s not much of Adobe’s market at all.

    Most people who use Adobe’s products would be corporate and technical people, advertising and signage types, people doing mockups such as architects and urban designers, education and various in-house functions such as communications, markups for photos, quick diagrams for reports and presentations, amongst other things.

    As one of those people, what I look for is are quick and dirty ways to get the job done. We borrow liberally from Google image searches. Our output is a hybrid of borrowed and blended material, and the world is a better place for it.

    Not everyone in creative fields is Michelangelo, in fact, pretty much nobody is Michelangelo. Most of us are just journeymen members of much larger teams for whom copyright is a fantasy concept, at best. This twenty first century conceit of somehow hitting the jackpot because your quick sketch went viral, or your digitally transformed landscape with fake oil paint brush strokes might one day end up on the wall of the Tate Modern, it’s all nothing but a TattsLotto fantasy.

    Also, nobody is forced to use Adobe products, or pay their stupid premium prices, indeed the companies that do in my experience are largely just paying the monthly subscription out of inertia. There are dozens of products more than capable of doing everything that Adobe does for a fraction of the price.

    Anyhow, for the stuff that I do, if I can automate some of my workflow with AI and not have to outsource bits of work to minimum wage, minimum English, zero care graphic design factories in India, or Fiverr or similar, then bring it on.

    Reply

  • AI does not create art. It simply amalgamates existing art that is already owned by the artists who made it. It cannot hold copyright. This is set in stone. It has been tested in court and upheld. AI do not create art.

    It doesn’t matter if it makes things easier for you, it doesn’t matter if you think it’s cool. It’s stolen work in 90% of cases and even in the cases where it’s appropriately sourced, it’s no more an artwork that a leaf or a stone. It exists in the world but there was no mind that interpreted its life experience and had inspiration to create. A mathematical formula smashed a thousand images into each other based on common factors.

    Reply
