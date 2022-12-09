Oh Shit, They’re Making A Hades Sequel

During tonight’s Game Awards, host Geoff Keighley announced that the popular indie studio Supergiant Games is developing a sequel to its critically acclaimed action rogue-like Hades. Aptly titled Hades 2, the game is currently being developed for an early access release, with news on the game coming in 2023.

Hades 2 follows the immortal Princess of the Underworld, Persephone, as she seeks to take down the King of the Titans and the Greek God of Time Cronos. As you can see in the above trailer, the sequel looks very much like 2020’s Hades. The game boasts a beautiful art style with some seemingly slick-looking combat, all packaged in an endlessly replayable roguelike format with boons and spells.

Story is developing…