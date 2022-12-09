See Games Differently

Oh Shit, They’re Making A Hades Sequel

Levi Winslow

Published 1 hour ago: December 9, 2022 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:geoffkeighley
greekmythologygreekunderworldhadesmythologypersephoneplutosingle playervideogamessupergiantgamesvideogameswindowsgames
Oh Shit, They’re Making A Hades Sequel
Screenshot: Supergiant Games

During tonight’s Game Awards, host Geoff Keighley announced that the popular indie studio Supergiant Games is developing a sequel to its critically acclaimed action rogue-like Hades. Aptly titled Hades 2, the game is currently being developed for an early access release, with news on the game coming in 2023.

Hades 2 follows the immortal Princess of the Underworld, Persephone, as she seeks to take down the King of the Titans and the Greek God of Time Cronos. As you can see in the above trailer, the sequel looks very much like 2020’s Hades. The game boasts a beautiful art style with some seemingly slick-looking combat, all packaged in an endlessly replayable roguelike format with boons and spells.

Story is developing…

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.