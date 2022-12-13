PlayStation Spidey Appears In New Spider-Verse Trailer

True believers, I’ve got some good news for you: A brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now. And in this new look at the upcoming animated sequel to 2018’s fantastic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, we get a bunch of quick and easy-to-miss cameos from other Spider-People, including Spider-Man from the PS4/PS5 Insomniac games.

It’s going to get a bit confusing but stick with me here. Open-world action game, Spider-Man — the game not the hero — was first released to rave reviews on PS4 in 2018. Shortly after that, Spider-Man — the character from that first game — became part of the larger Marvel comics Spider-Verse when he appeared in the “Spider-Geddon” storyline. It was during that arc that Marvel officially designated the PS4 Spider-Man universe as Earth-1048. And now, in the new official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Earth-1048’s very own Spidey pops up alongside so many more Spider-Folk.

In the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we see Miles and Gwen from the first film exploring a large multiverse filled with different universes, all of which include their own Spider-Person. The original film hinted at there being more Spideys out there, with the inclusion of a half-dozen Spider-Men, including Spider-Ham and Noir Spider-Man, but the sequel is expanding on that concept by pulling from the massive comic-book events that often featured hundreds of Spider-Man variants. So it’s not all that surprising that you can see Spider-Man from the PS4 game in this trailer — but it is pretty cool. And this may not be the only video game Spider-Man that appears in the new ad.

Image: Sony / Insomniac / Kotaku

This isn’t the first time the series has hinted at this version of Spidey. In the first film, we see the advanced suit from the game pop up for a moment, but this new trailer is the first time we are seeing Peter Parker in it. Of course, the question is: Which Peter Parker is it? PS4 Peter? Or the Tom Holland-lookin’ Peter from the remastered PS5 port? Odds are we won’t actually see much more of this Spidey in the full film. But perhaps he’ll play a bigger role in the already confirmed sequel to Across the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and was written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It’s out in theatres on June 2, 2023. The next film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to release on March 29, 2024.