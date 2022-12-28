‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The 10 Biggest Kotaku (US) Posts Of 2022

Patricia Hernandez

Published 9 hours ago: December 28, 2022 at 1:00 pm
Photo: Cole Bursto, Getty Images

What did Kotaku readers click on this year? Once you see the list of 2022’s top 10 posts below, the topics likely won’t be too surprising. Things like Pokémon, hentai, and fast food are practically internet catnip. You might read about them even as you curse your curiosity about these subjects. That’s how we get you! Oh, but don’t worry. There are plenty of video games in here too. Well, kind of.

What you see here are the biggest Kotaku posts of the year, organised from least to most popular. And for the sake of comparison: Here are the biggest Kotaku posts of 2021. Yes, there were porn and NFTs in there, too. Some things never change.

Twitch Star Amouranth Says She Is Being Abused By Her Husband

Screenshot: Twitch / Amouranth Screenshot: Twitch / Amouranth

Drake Just Went On A Hentai Barrage On Instagram

Photo: Cole Bursto, Getty Images Photo: Cole Bursto, Getty Images

The World’s Best Guitar Hero Player Exposed As A Huge Cheater

Screenshot: Karl Jobst Screenshot: Karl Jobst

Guy Buys NFT For $US2 ($3) Million, Asks for $US48 ($67) Mil, Is Offered $US3600 ($4,998)

Photo: Romilly Lockyer / Kotaku, Getty Images Photo: Romilly Lockyer / Kotaku, Getty Images

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ensure A Killer 2022 Switch Lineup

Image: Cole Bursto Image: Cole Bursto

McDonald’s Staff Beg People Not To Order Adult Happy Meals

Photo: McDonalds Photo: McDonalds

Twitch Shooting Planned On Discord Investigated As Hate Crime

Photo: John Normile, Getty Images Photo: John Normile, Getty Images

The Simpsons Is Going Anime For An Upcoming Death Note Tribute

Illustration: The Simpsons Illustration: The Simpsons

Final Fantasy Tifa Hentai Porn Interrupts Government Meeting

Screenshot: Square Enix Screenshot: Square Enix

Netflix Witcher Season 4 Replaces Henry Cavill With Liam Hemsworth

Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images Photo: Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Make sure to check our all our Year In Review coverage, where we look back on the trends and news that defined 2022. And stay tuned: Soon, we’ll be announcing our game of the year picks. You know, if we don’t kill each other during the voting process first. In the meantime, here is a much more inclusive list for what we consider the best games of 2022, the best anime of the year, and the best manga of the year.

