The 10 Biggest Kotaku (US) Posts Of 2022

What did Kotaku readers click on this year? Once you see the list of 2022’s top 10 posts below, the topics likely won’t be too surprising. Things like Pokémon, hentai, and fast food are practically internet catnip. You might read about them even as you curse your curiosity about these subjects. That’s how we get you! Oh, but don’t worry. There are plenty of video games in here too. Well, kind of.
What you see here are the biggest Kotaku posts of the year, organised from least to most popular. And for the sake of comparison: Here are the biggest Kotaku posts of 2021. Yes, there were porn and NFTs in there, too. Some things never change.
Twitch Star Amouranth Says She Is Being Abused By Her Husband
Drake Just Went On A Hentai Barrage On Instagram
The World’s Best Guitar Hero Player Exposed As A Huge Cheater
Guy Buys NFT For $US2 ($3) Million, Asks for $US48 ($67) Mil, Is Offered $US3600 ($4,998)
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Ensure A Killer 2022 Switch Lineup
McDonald’s Staff Beg People Not To Order Adult Happy Meals
Twitch Shooting Planned On Discord Investigated As Hate Crime
The Simpsons Is Going Anime For An Upcoming Death Note Tribute
Final Fantasy Tifa Hentai Porn Interrupts Government Meeting
Netflix Witcher Season 4 Replaces Henry Cavill With Liam Hemsworth
Make sure to check our all our Year In Review coverage, where we look back on the trends and news that defined 2022. And stay tuned: Soon, we’ll be announcing our game of the year picks. You know, if we don’t kill each other during the voting process first. In the meantime, here is a much more inclusive list for what we consider the best games of 2022, the best anime of the year, and the best manga of the year.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in