The Most Mesmerising Video Game Box Art Of 2022

Video game box art is like a visual handshake between the game and the player. If the art is tantamount to a limp handshake, gamers will forget about it and move on to a video game that seizes their attention with a firm grasp. While many have an uninspired Marvel Cinematic Universe-esque composite shot of its titular characters, other game covers deserve to be hung up in the Louvre, or in a frame in your bedroom.
In that spirit, let’s take a look back at some of the most visually pleasing video game box art that’s graced our eyes this year. For full immersion, be sure to play some classical music in the background as you peruse this slideshow. Might I recommend some Claude Debussy by virtue of his last name making me snicker like a middle schooler? Excellent choice. Let’s begin.
Backbone
Developer: Raw Fury
Type of game: Pixel art noir detective story
Bear & Breakfast
Developer: Gummy Cat
Type of game: Hotel management simulator
Citizen Sleeper
Developer: Jump Over The Age
Type of game: Cyberpunk RPG
Cult of the Lamb
Developer: Massive Monster
Type of game: 2D base-building action game
Horizon: Forbidden West
Developer: Guerrilla Games
Type of game: Action-adventure game.
Live A Live
Developer: Square Enix
Type of game: Turn-based action role-playing game
Norco
Developer: Raw Fury
Type of game: Point-and-click mystery game.
OlliOlli World
Developer: Roll7
Type of game: 2D skateboarding game
Rollerdrome
Developer: Roll7
Type of game: 3D sports shooter game
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Developer: Square Enix
Type of game: Action-roleplaying game
Tunic
Developer: TUNIC Team
Type of game: Action-adventure game
WWE 2K22
Developer: Visual Concepts
Type of game: Professional wrestling sports game
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
Developer: Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media
Type of game: FMV murder mystery
And there you have it. If there were any video games you think got snubbed, too bad. Kidding, but be sure to share with your fellow readers in the comments below what video game box art pleased your eyes the most.
