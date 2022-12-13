The Most Mesmerising Video Game Box Art Of 2022

Video game box art is like a visual handshake between the game and the player. If the art is tantamount to a limp handshake, gamers will forget about it and move on to a video game that seizes their attention with a firm grasp. While many have an uninspired Marvel Cinematic Universe-esque composite shot of its titular characters, other game covers deserve to be hung up in the Louvre, or in a frame in your bedroom.

In that spirit, let’s take a look back at some of the most visually pleasing video game box art that’s graced our eyes this year. For full immersion, be sure to play some classical music in the background as you peruse this slideshow. Might I recommend some Claude Debussy by virtue of his last name making me snicker like a middle schooler? Excellent choice. Let’s begin.

Backbone

Image: Raw Fury

Developer: Raw Fury

Type of game: Pixel art noir detective story

Bear & Breakfast

Image: Gummy Cat

Developer: Gummy Cat

Type of game: Hotel management simulator

Citizen Sleeper

Image: Jump Over The Age

Developer: Jump Over The Age

Type of game: Cyberpunk RPG

Cult of the Lamb

Image: Massive Monster

Developer: Massive Monster

Type of game: 2D base-building action game

Horizon: Forbidden West

Image: Guerrilla Games

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Type of game: Action-adventure game.

Live A Live

Image: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Type of game: Turn-based action role-playing game

Norco

Image: Raw Fury

Developer: Raw Fury

Type of game: Point-and-click mystery game.

OlliOlli World

Image: Roll7

Developer: Roll7

Type of game: 2D skateboarding game

Rollerdrome

Image: Roll7

Developer: Roll7

Type of game: 3D sports shooter game

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Image: Square Enix

Developer: Square Enix

Type of game: Action-roleplaying game

Tunic

Image: TUNIC Team

Developer: TUNIC Team

Type of game: Action-adventure game

WWE 2K22

Image: 2K

Developer: Visual Concepts

Type of game: Professional wrestling sports game

Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?

Image: Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media

Developer: Wales Interactive, Good Gate Media

Type of game: FMV murder mystery

And there you have it. If there were any video games you think got snubbed, too bad. Kidding, but be sure to share with your fellow readers in the comments below what video game box art pleased your eyes the most.