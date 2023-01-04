Overwatch 2 Greek Myth Mode Immortalises Top Players In A Cool Way

If you’ve been hoping for a change of pace for Overwatch 2, a limited-time event is landing tomorrow that will mix things up a bit. Battle for Olympus introduces a limited-time free-for-all deathmatch mode featuring some new abilities for various heroes. The event promises some rewards for players, and a global leaderboard that tracks which hero scores the most eliminations by the end of the event.

Overwatch 2, the team-based competitive free-to-play hero shooter from Activision Blizzard, just got a new trailer featuring the sights and sounds for Battle for Olympus, the game’s latest timed event. Embracing a Greek mythos vibe, the event runs from January 5 to 19 and remixes the abilities of seven different heroes, setting them up to do battle on Château Guillard. The event features a free-for-all deathmatch mode where the hero with the most eliminations by the end of the event gets a new statue, immortalizing them for all time. Check out the trailer here:

We mostly have the sights and sounds of the trailer to go by for specifics, but from what we can see, familiar heroes like Widowmaker, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Pharah, Ramattra, and Lucio will be getting some new abilities, much of which will likely help with the free-for-all mode. Lucio delivers a shot that stuns Reinhardt; Pharah appears to have a kind of healing ability; and many heroes have flashy, new visual effects, like Junker Queen’s lightning bolts.

The trailer also promises some “Divine Rewards” for players who participate in the event. It’s not clear what those will include for now, but based on the video description, the hero who nets the most eliminations by the end of the event will get a statue dedicated to them in the Greek mythos themed map, Ilios.

Kotaku has reached out to Blizzard for more information on new hero abilities and divine rewards, but did not hear back prior to publication.