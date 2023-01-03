Where To Catch Up On Pokémon Before Ash And Pikachu’s Farewell

The Pokémon Company has announced that Ash and Pikachu, the longtime protagonists of the Pokémon anime, are officially getting their walk into the sunset moment at the end of the current season. Liko and Roy, two new characters accompanied by Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, will take their place later this year. As such, some longtime fans naturally may want to relive treasured memories or catch up on seasons they’ve missed before we bid Ash farewell. The trouble is, the Pokémon anime isn’t well aggregated, and finding the episode or season you want can be a challenge. Let us help you out.

Editor’s note: Parts of this piece have been edited from the US version to be more helpful to Austrailan readers. — David.

Which seasons are which?

The Pokémon anime is 25 seasons long, which may sound like a lot, but when you divide them up with their corresponding games and regions, it becomes much more simple to keep track of.

Seasons 1-2, Pokémon Red and Blue/Kanto

Seasons 3-5, Pokémon Gold and Silver/Johto

Seasons 6-9, Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire/Hoenn

Seasons 10-13, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl/Sinnoh

Seasons 14-16, Pokémon Black and White/Unova

Seasons 17-19, Pokémon X and Y/Kalos

Seasons 20-22, Pokémon Sun and Moon/Alola

Seasons 23-25 Pokémon Sword and Shield/Galar (this season is set in a lot of different places, but Galar is central to overarching stories)

Pokémon TV doesn’t have every episode, but it is a free option to watch a chunk of the anime. (Image: The Pokémon Company)

The free option for frugal fans

At the moment, the Pokémon anime is most readily available in three places: Netflix, Prime Video, and the Pokémon TV app. However, none of these has all 1000+ episodes of the long-running show. The Pokémon TV app is the best place to start, and that’s because, unlike Netflix and Prime Video, it’s a free service. You can download the app on your phone or tablet through both the iOS and Android app stores, but if you want to watch the show on a TV there are options there, too. Pokémon TV is available on set-top boxes like Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Android TV devices. But if you want to keep Nintendo shows in the Nintendo family, it’s also available on the Switch eShop, which is another perk Pokémon TV has over Netflix.

Where things get complicated is starting with the third season, as Pokémon TV doesn’t have every episode of Pokémon as part of its service. It has the first two seasons, which will take you all the way through Ash and Pikachu’s journeys through Kanto and the Orange Islands. However, Pokémon TV is missing a whopping seven seasons between season two and season 10, which takes place in the Sinnoh region and focuses on Pokémon from Diamond and Pearl. This means it skips over the entirety of the show’s Hoenn and Sinnoh arcs, and there’s more skips to come as we keep going. And those aren’t the only missing seasons there are to contend with. In total, Pokémon TV app has 10 out of the show’s 25 seasons broken up into three distinct blocks: 1-2, 10-12, 20-24.

Pokémon TV still has the first 112 episodes, so there’s a lot to watch for free before you start dealing with any missing seasons or need to consider paying for a subscription. Because it offers a fair bit of the show for free, it’s the best option for the seasons it has, as you’ll have enough episodes to watch that you should be safe cancelling a subscription for a different service while you catch up to the next missing season. So while you can’t see everything, it’s still a good, officially supported alternative to other services for the seasons it has.

Prime Video

Editor’s note: With apologies to our American friends, we’ve updated this piece to reflect what Australian audiences can access on Prime Video. For readers in the US, you can read the original piece here. — David

In terms of episode selection, Prime Video is the first of two big divisions in where to watch Pokémon episodes in Australia, and it is also the most costly for what is the most scattershot seasonal library available. The first 22 seasons are all available on Amazon — if you want to buy physical copies. Most of the show’s latter seasons come as part of a Prime Video subscription. To help make it clear what is and isn’t available right now, here’s a quick list:

Available to stream on Prime Video in Australia

Seasons 6-9 (Available to buy digitally)

Seasons 14-16 (Available to stream)

Season 19 (Available to buy digitally)

Seasons 21-22 (Available to stream)

Not available on Prime Video in Australia

Seasons 1-7

Seasons 10-13

Seasons 17-18

Season 20

It’s a mess, honestly. Regional distro must be a nightmare if Amazon has let it get this out of hand.

Netflix currently owns exclusive streaming rights for Pokémon’s latest seasons starring Ash, Goh, and Chloe. (Image: The Pokémon Company)

Over to Netflix

Editor’s note: Again, we’ve had to make some changes to the US piece here because the streaming situation on Netflix is very different in Australia. US readers can head over to Kotaku US for streaming details in your neck of the woods. — David

For Australian fans, Netflix has a few seasons that aren’t on Prime. For instance, it has all 52 episodes of the original Season 1 arc. It also features Season 23 (Pokémon Journeys: The Series) and Season 24 (Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series). There’s also the four-episode mini series Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles, which was made as a tie-in to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game last year.

When it comes to the most recent episodes of Pokémon, Netflix has some exclusive streaming rights that put it ahead of the Pokémon TV app. Seasons 23-25 first aired in English through Netflix, and that’s still the arrangement The Pokémon Company has today. That being said, some of these episodes are available on Pokémon TV, which means if you’re without a Netflix subscription, you won’t need one until the most recent episodes. As of this writing, Pokémon TV has up to the first six episodes of season 24, with Netflix having exclusive streaming rights of the remainder of the season and the first 12 episodes of season 25. The service rolls out new episodes quarterly, with Pokémon TV getting these episodes sometime later. So, Netflix is always slightly ahead of its free alternative.

Bringing the big screen to the small screen

While much of Ash and Pikachu’s adventures aired on television, the duo has also starred in over 20 movies over the years. There is a stunning lack of access to most of these movies in Australia. Almost all of these are available through Amazon Prime, if you’re happy to buy them. Notable omissions include Pokémon Heroes and Pokémon: Jirachi — Wish Maker, but the rest of them are all available through the service. Heroes is almost nowhere to be found through official means. As a Latias fan, this feels like violence toward me, specifically.

Over on Netflix, you’ll find the Secrets of the Jungle movie and Mewtwo Strikes Back, the 3D animated remake of The First Movie, available to stream right now.

But what about these Ash and Pikachu special farewell episodes?

If you’re not looking to catch up on everything or go watch old episodes, you’re probably here to find out where you can watch the 11 episodes that will show Ash and Pikachu running into old friends as the show gives them a proper goodbye. The first of these episodes will air next week in Japan on January 13. I imagine a lot of people who bounced off the show over the years are going to want to watch these episodes, but do keep in mind that it will be some time before they’re available in English.

Unfortunately, Pokémon doesn’t have any official simulcast, so there’s no legal option at the moment. The Netflix rollout overseas is over 30 episodes behind the Japanese weekly episodes right now, with each quarterly Netflix release consisting of around 12 episodes each, so these specials will likely not be made available in English until later this year. On the plus side, this means that if you wanted to take on the gigantamax task of rewatching all of Ash and Pikachu’s adventures before these episodes are made available, you’ve probably got time.