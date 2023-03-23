How To Watch The Future Games Show Spring Showcase In Australia

The Future Games Show by GamesRadar+ is back tomorrow with a bunch of new announcements, trailers, and reveals in store for the annual Spring Showcase. So when is it, what’s in it, and how can you watch the Future Games Show if you’re in the Autumn-coded lands of Australia and New Zealand?

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase is airing tomorrow, March 24th, and will be hosted by Briana White and Cody Christian, best known as the voices of Aerith and Cloud from Final Fantasy VII Remake.

How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase in AU and NZ

In terms of where to watch, it’ll be live streaming on GamesRadar+’s Twitch account, YouTube account, Facebook account, and TikTok account tomorrow. In terms of when to watch, you can catch the Future Games Show in Australia and New Zealand on March 24th at these times:

NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS: 9:00 a.m. AEDT

9:00 a.m. AEDT SA: 8:30 a.m. ACDT

8:30 a.m. ACDT QLD: 8:00 a.m. AEST

8:00 a.m. AEST NT: 7:30 a.m. ACST

7:30 a.m. ACST WA: 6:00 a.m. AWST

6:00 a.m. AWST NZ: 11:00 a.m. NZDT

What to expect from the showcase

The showcase is set to run for 85 minutes total and will include 45 games, and if these posts on Twitter are anything to go by (take it with a grain of salt, but also keep your eyes peeled), we should be seeing news about Dying Light 2, The Last Case of Benedict Fox, The Entropy Centre, Hollow Hero, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Ravenbound, Decarnation, Dave the Diver, Fort Solis, Homeseek, and an untitled project from Prideful Sloth.

On top of those titles, PCGamer has also confirmed that Hyenas, Witchfire, Miasmia Chronicles, The Expanse: A Telltale Series, Mika and the Witch’s Mountain, and After Us are confirmed for tomorrow’s showcase. As well, Steam will have a section dedicated to demos of some of the games shown during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase after the livestream.