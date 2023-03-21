New Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Trailer Takes A Walk On The Dark Side

Has it really been four years since the Jedi: Fallen Order video game came out? Wikipedia swears it’s true, which is just slightly less than the five years former padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) has spent between his inaugural game and the next chapter in his saga, Jedi Survivor. Now Cal’s Force powers are more formidable, but so is the Empire, who’s determined to hunt Cal down along with all other Jedi who escaped Order 66.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor arrives April 28 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

That’s certainly an exciting trailer, with lots of Cal’s Jedi powers on full display. We also get to see most of our favourite characters from the first game again. Cere Junda makes a brief appearance. Greez Dritus is in there. And it looks like the Nightsister Merrin plays a bigger role. We still don’t know quite what the “story” is considering this is a “story trailer” but it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the end of Fallen Order, which saw Cal and his friends acquire a Holocron with the names of Force-sensitive children on it the Empire was hunting. Cal, of course, destroys that at the end of the game but I remember thinking maybe he’d go off and meet some of these kids nevertheless. It seems that’s not the case.

Instead, Cal is on the run from the growing Empire and facing all manner of new enemies, some of whom have crossguard lightsabers like Kylo Ren and another who seems to be wearing what looks like High Republic robes (at the one-minute mark). Is that a Jedi who has been in hiding for a long time? Or just someone who loves vintage fashion? All will be revealed next month when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC April 28.