The Batman: Caped Crusader Cartoon Swoops Over to Amazon

Rob Bricken

Published 34 mins ago: March 11, 2023 at 10:30 am -
Image: WB Animation

James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the DC Entertainment universe, but not all the projects announced before their arrival are dead. Case in point, Batman: Caped Crusader — the much-anticipated animated series from beloved Batman: The Animated Series co-creator Bruce Timm, The Batman movie director Matt Reeves, and J.J. Abrams — lives on. It’s just going to live over on Prime Video.

The show, which Warner Bros. ordered 10 episodes of, planned to put in HBO Max, and then scrapped during its messy acquisition by Discovery, has not only been acquired by Amazon, but The Hollywood Reporter says the studio has already ordered a second season, which is a good sign regarding the series.

Timm and the others have stressed the series is set early in Batman’s career, before he has any allies, or even his traditional Batmobile. Timm’s also called it “more Batman: The Animated Series than Batman: The Animated Series” which is really saying something. “My idea is basically, it’s 1990 again and I get to do what I want to do this time,” he added.

There’s no word when Caped Crusader might get around to airing over at Prime Video, but stay tuned.

