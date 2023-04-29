‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Unleashes The MCU’s First F-Bomb

Rob Bricken

Published 2 hours ago: April 29, 2023 at 12:00 pm -
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Unleashes The MCU’s First F-Bomb
Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Surely someone, somewhere, has been waiting for this auspicious day — the day when one of the superheroes that populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe would finally say “fuck.” Today is that day, my friends, as Marvel Studios has released a clip from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, wherein Star-Lord drops the multiverse’s first F-bomb.

Look on Kevin Feige’s works, ye mighty, and despair:

It probably shouldn’t surprise anyone that director James Gunn managed to score the MCU’s first “fuck,” or that Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord was the first character to utter it. However, there have been rumours for a while that a fuck was planned, or at least hoped for, before eventually getting eroded by Disney’s Standards and Practices department. What’s interesting is that everybody pretty much assumed Deadpool 3 would feature the MCU’s first fuck, being R-rated and all, and then Gunn jumped the gun, so to speak.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and its attendant fuck, premieres on May 4.

