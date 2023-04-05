‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Snoop Dogg Bails As Faze Clan Circles The Drain

Luke Plunkett

Published 3 hours ago: April 5, 2023 at 10:35 am -
Filed to:business2cfinance
cripsdexertofazefazeclang funkhiphophiphopgenresmusicianssnoopsnoopdoggthe2022superbowltiktok
Snoop Dogg Bails As Faze Clan Circles The Drain
Image: Faze Clan

Faze Clan, which as recently as last year seemed an unstoppable cultural force for the genre of dudes who both play video games and aspire to own lambos, is in trouble. As we’ve reported, the clan’s decision to go public has been a disaster, with their shares now practically worthless, but as bad as things were last month, this week they’re getting worse.

Last year Faze’s star seemed to be shining brightest when Snoop Dogg walked onto the stage during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show wearing the clan’s gold chain around his neck. The veteran rapper had been convinced to lend his name to Faze’s marketing efforts after they offered him a spot on their company’s board of directors, $US1.9 ($3) million in stock and then a further $US248,000 ($344,274) in shares to his son and “companies controlled by his spouse and his manager”.

Now, with Faze “effectively a penny stock”, things are looking bleaker. With those shares now worthless, Snoop Dogg has left the company, an SEC filing made earlier today revealed. As Dexerto report he resigned, “effectively immediately”, on March 29.

Snoop’s departure isn’t just a PR hit, it also presents some logistical challenges for Faze’s marketing, who in addition to having to deal with losses of over $US50 ($69) million for the year now have to scale back their social media boasts as well. As this excellent Forbes piece from 2022 recalls, one of Faze’s chief marketing strategies has been to combine the social media follower count of all their members — and celebrity signings — into a single figure. Last year, for example, they claimed a “total reach” of 526 million people, but almost 200 million of that number came from celebrity signings like Snoop, whose 20.9 million Twitter followers, 80.1 million Instagram followers and 26 million TikTok subscribers will now have to be removed from Faze’s calculations (which were inflated anyway, since they count total subs/followers, not allowing for one person to follow them across multiple platforms).

At time of publication Snoop, and his extensive social media following, was still listed as a member of Faze clan on the group’s website.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.