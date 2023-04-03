The Best (And Worst) April Fools’ Jokes In Gaming For 2023

April Fool’s Day has finally come to add a little bit more chaos to the week, as jokes and lies fly around unrestricted. But we understand what April 1 is all about — a chance for developers to sneak in some humour in our favourite games. These April Fools’ jokes are getting a little more advanced and ambitious year by year, and we love April for that. Here are some of the best April Fools’ jokes currently out there:

Lechonk lovers unite

Here are two true statements: Lechonk is a perfect Pokémon, and Lechonk deserves more love than we can offer. So while there’s an underlying pain that Lechonk can only dominate Pokémon on a holiday meant for jokes, I’m still happy to report that Lechonk will get the stardom it deserves this April 1. True Lechonk fans will treat themselves to an extra chonky plush, or a porky pink playmat decked out with numerous Lechonks.

Lots of chonk! Which Lechonk is your favorite? 🐽



Shop now at Pokémon Center: https://t.co/24OAWipcn7 pic.twitter.com/lrmCeGf9dQ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 31, 2023

Nintendo Switch Online will now sound more Italian

Nintendo is adding the voice actors from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to some of its biggest games through Nintendo Switch Online, with the option to have Chris Pratt's voice in the original Super Mario Bros., and Jack Black's Bowser in Mario Odyssey. https://t.co/0chdVE8ZnA pic.twitter.com/9FJToLFfjm — IGN (@IGN) April 1, 2023

IGN pulls a fast one here and declares that every Mario game is about to get Prattified. Can you imagine?

Xzibit levels up Pimp My Ride

Opera GX is a self-proclaimed “browser for gamers,” and I suppose allowing users to mod their browser takes that sentiment to the next level. The one and only Xzibit is here to show you how to pimp out your Opera GX setup, with new aesthetic digs like a Cyberpunk theme or a more broad “anime theme.”

Disgaea throws its hat into the dating simulator ring…with a fake dating sim

It’s pretty trendy nowadays for games to also have a spin-off dating sim, like Dead by Daylight or Overwatch 2. For Disgaea, I suppose April 1 is as good a time as any to announce its otome date-sim spin-off, titled Makai no Prince-Sama. Tragically, this game has a release date slated for January 30, 20000000200, so there’s no way for me to actually take Killia out for a nice dinner. Oh well. If this game were to be true, you would wake up in the form of a Prinny (those cute penguins) to experience a heart-pounding and romantic adventure. One can only dream.

Genshin Impact reveals four playable cats

Genshin Impact has a real love for cats, as evidenced by the playable character Diona and her “Cat’s Tail” bar. For April Fools, Hoyoverse is capitalising on all of our feline fantasies: to play a cat. More specifically, Hoyoverse released a set of shorts and promotional images to advertise playable kitty versions of Diluc, Keqing, Kuki Shinobu, and Wanderer. Unfortunately, they will be hard to distinguish through text, as each cat is simply named “Meow,” and all they can do or say is “meow.”

"Meow? Meow."

– A solitary cat that keeps to itself and mostly ignores people.



Watch the Video Version Here >>>https://t.co/wquIh2f6vL#GenshinImpactMeow #GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/SrwcSS82wf — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) April 1, 2023

Among Us expands its horse universe

Innersloth can’t stop horsing around, it seems, as the Among Us developers once again brought back the infamous “Horse Mode,” allowing players to take control of the majestic Horsemate. But Innersloth simply could not satisfy itself by rerunning the same classic “Horse Mode.” The Among Us devs have stepped their game up with the expanded “Horse Wrangling Mode.” This Hide n’ Seek game mode will allow the seeker to take the role of a “Rancher,” literally tying up these darned Horsemates instead of killing them.

Look your best with the new Razer Razer

I’m glad Razer is finally cashing in on its homophonic relationship with the word “razor.” One might say it’s an easy target, but I believe it’s just necessary wordplay. This theoretical razor doubles as a shaving tool, as well as a high-quality gaming mouse, allowing you to look your best as you click heads or whatever it is you use your gaming mouse for.

You can sign up to be a beta tester for the Razer Razer on the official website here. Now, I’m not a betting man, but I don’t think you’ll actually get your hands on a Razer Razer. But you will enter a raffle to win a full set of Razer gear, including a keyboard, headphones, and mouse.

Assassinate a cuddly teddy bear in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege likes to celebrate April Fools with a “Rainbow is Magic” event. While normally, Rainbow Six Siege does not display much in the form of rainbows, April Fools allows the tactical shooter to add some colour to its universe. Unfortunately, pacifists are not welcome this time. As opposed to rescuing teddy bears, you’ll have to blow their heads off instead.

1v1 your cat in Street Fighter 6

Capcom is on a roll with innovative new Street Fighter 6 features. Not only will there be a new 2v2 mode, but also a “Dynamic-mode” that allows you to perform stylish combos and attacks with the simple press of a button. For further accessibility with your cat, Capcom has created a tool that lets your cat experience Dynamic mode, converting the various swats and jabs of a cat into button presses. If you ever dreamt of that, anyways.

League of Legends allows you to collect and wear a bounty of hats

League of Legends is now all about that fashion. When players enter a Blind Pick match, they’ll have the chance to wander around the Summoner’s Rift to kill minions, collecting some snazzy hats along the way. And if this Reddit post is to be believed, it doesn’t seem like there’s an upper limit to how many stylish hats you can wear, which means your stack of hats can be as tall as you dream. Some other surprises are waiting for you in Blind Pick, but I’ll be out there collecting hats instead.

👒

🎓

🎩

🧢

⛑

🤠

Up your hat game in any blind pick match until EOD midnight April 2 in your local timezone 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ogIlvvrSrn — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 31, 2023

While Sonic the Hedgehog is murdered, the Eggcoin currency crashes

It appears to be a stressful time of year for Sonic the Hedgehog and friends. While everyone’s favourite blue hedgehog was killed off for a free murder mystery game, there were some darker, more illicit underpinnings brewing in the Sonicverse. Apparently, Eggman has created a cryptocurrency known as “Eggcoin” that has crashed and burned, and Big the Cat is the surprising leader of a mafia crew, amongst other shocking headlines. Thoughts and prayers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 will let you cheese everything

We’ve heard your feedback on cheesing encounters, and are proud to announce a brand-new way to play Baldur’s Gate 3 😌 pic.twitter.com/lWpL8oXUvx — Larian Studios is releasing BG3 on August 31st 🥳 (@larianstudios) April 1, 2023

One of the best things about Larian games is finding out how you can use the tools they give you to break their games. They’ve decided to cut out the middleman and just let you cheese outright!

Valorant’s new patch notes also go wild

You thought Overwatch 2‘s April fool’s ‘update’ was bad? Wait ‘till you read what’s coming to Valorant. Here’s a sliver of the new, demonic Valorant April fool’s patch notes:

COMPETITIVE UPDATES VALORANT e-daters in Ranked will automatically be funneled to a dedicated queue where they can only hear one another’s voice comms Cuffing season may be over, but if you and your situationship are tryna link over VALORANT without getting absolutely merked by your teammates, we gotchu fam. GAMEPLAY SYSTEMS UPDATES Shots fired while in spawn will now shoot into enemy spawn map control is mid anyway Jett dash is now cooldown based instead of charge based and the cooldown is now set to 0.5 seconds we love Jett and we love cars so we made her dash cooldown 0.5 seconds. Jett boutta pull up skrt skrt

Minecraft’s April Fools Is On Fire

If you log into Minecraft today, you’re going to notice something a little different about your launcher. Don’t worry, nothing is wrong. You can put out the fire with the little water bucket. Aside from that, though, Mojang has unleashed a devilish ‘Vote’ update, which sounds like pure chaos:

From the moment you start a game, you will find yourself in a world of endless voting, where the results fundamentally change the laws of Minecraft. As you might have noticed in the video, we have created a fine selection of voteable features that include everything and anything: beelloons*, French mode, zombie mode, rabbit transformation, exploding pistons, haunted world – and much, much more. “Studies show that gamers love to make decisions – the more the better,” said Professor Apreel Dåre of Sillington University. “The fact that Mojang Studios is willing to put decision-making in the hands of the players just shows how much they care about their community. Or that’s what I assume. I haven’t been in a community since 1857 and I don’t really play games.”

If you have no idea what to expect, that’s by design. They’re liking this to getting a box of chocolates, just one with apparent consequences.

After you download it, there is no turning back. If you delete the file, the story ends; you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You boot it up, you stay in the Overworld, and we show you how deep the rabbit hole goes.

I’m sure it’ll be fine, though.

Rocket League gets positive

If you’re logging on to have a heater gamer moment in Rocket League today, bad news. The chat has been overhauled so only positive messages can go out. Also, now there’s a literal Easter Egg you can kick around.

What are some of your favourite April fool’s jokes this year?