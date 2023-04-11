The Next Resident Evil Movie Goes All Out And Fans Are Into The Absurdity

Normally I wouldn’t get too excited about a Resident Evil film, as both the live-action and CG entries haven’t been great. But a new trailer for the upcoming Death Island looks too damn campy and fun to ignore. I mean, all your favourite Resident Evil heroes — like RE4’s Leon and RE3’s Jill — are back together to take on zombie sharks. How can I not get excited about this?

The CG-animated film Resident Evil: Death Island, first announced in February, takes place in 2015, putting it after the events of Resident Evil 6 but before those of Resident Evil 7 and Village. It’s a direct sequel to 2017’s CG movie Resident Evil: Vendetta. Check out the new trailer for the film, released on April 11 and featuring Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Rebecca Chambers, Claire Redfield, and Leon S. Kennedy:

Yes, this is basically Resident Evil’s spin on The Avengers, taking all the previous characters and events, tossing them into a blender, and then hitting the “Cool Shit” button. I’m not mad at all. The direct references to Resident Evil 5, Revelations 2, and other Resident Evil games had me smiling like a fanboy and the action looks silly and over-the-top. And I’ll admit it: Seeing that Avengers-like shot at the end with all of the heroes fighting one big foe made me pump my fist a bit.

What’s Death Island about, and when does it come out?

Here’s the official Death Island synopsis from Capcom, via IGN:

D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.

Looking online, you can see reactions to the new trailer are pretty positive, with Resident Evil fans posting clips and screenshots alongside excited tweets. In particular, people seem really into that final shot with all the heroes working together. And I can’t end this without pointing out Chris Redfield’s amazing Hawaiian shirt seen about halfway through the trailer. Capcom, make that an actual skin in a future Resident Evil game, please!

As for when to expect the movie, so far Capcom’s only revealed a Japan release date: It will hit theatres over there on July 7, 2023. In the past, some of these CG Resident Evil movies have played in theatres in the UK and U.S. for a limited time before releasing digitally, so I expect something similar here. If Capcom follows a similar pattern as with past films, I’d expect a U.S. theatrical release around late July or early August, and a home release to follow shortly after.