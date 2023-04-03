‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The Rock Will Star In Disney’s Live-Action Moana Remake

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: April 4, 2023 at 5:40 am -
Filed to:aladdin
anoa27ifamilyaulicabbicravalhocreativeworksdisneydraft3amoanadumbodwaynedwaynejohnsonentertainment2cculturefilmsjohnsonmauimoanapetermaiviapinocchiopolynesianmythology
The Rock Will Star In Disney’s Live-Action Moana Remake
Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Disney / Kotaku, Getty Images

On April 3, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Disney announced that the next live-action remake from the studio will be Moana. Johnson is producing the film and will also reprise his role as the demi-god Maui.

First hitting theatres back in November 2016, Moana tells the story of…Moana, a young girl from the Pacific Islands who dreams of leaving her tiny village and exploring the seas. She eventually does so and meets up with demi-god Maui, played by Johnson. The two then head out on a journey to save the world from an ancient curse. It featured some extremely popular songs, including “You’re Welcome,” an earworm that I fear will get lodged back in my brain after writing this article. Now, like so many other animated Disney movies, Moana is being remade as a live-action film.

In a pre-recorded video played during Disney’s annual online shareholders’ meeting, former wrestler, current megastar Johnson appeared with his daughters on a beach. He explained how personal the 2016 animated feature and its story was to him, directly naming his late grandfather.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen,” said Johnson. “This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

Another Disney live-action remake announced

Of course, even if this is a personal story for Johnson and the others involved, which I don’t doubt, it doesn’t change that this is yet another Disney live-action remake in a series of recent remakes, including films like Aladdin, Dumbo, and Pinocchio. Most of these films have been pretty forgettable, failing to capture the creativity and artistic flourishes found in the original animated source material. But they make a lot of money, so the remake train will continue to go ahead at full speed until a few of these bomb too hard and Disney changes track.

As for Moana — the newest Disney animated film to be getting the remake treatment — Johnson and Disney Studios didn’t have much to share beyond the initial announcement video and the confirmation that The Rock will be playing Maui. Maybe, finally, his daughters will actually believe their dad was Maui. Wait, was that the entire reason he signed up to make this live-action remake in the first place? Hmmm…

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.