The Sims 4 Has New Updates Releasing On April 20

On April 20 EA figure you might be in the mood to spend some quiet, relaxing time with The Sims 4, and are introducing a range of new items and structures to help with that.

The updates will centre on two locations: the greenhouse, which will let you grow plants indoors and away from prying eyes, and the basement, where you can sit on old furniture and hang out, again away from prying eyes.

The greenhouse is new, and is something fans have actually been asking about for a while. You’ll be able to build one and grow all kinds of plants inside, making it a quaint — but also practical — addition to your home.

“Build a tranquil retreat & spend some quality plant time with The Sims 4 Greenhouse Haven Kit”, EA says of the addition. “Organise your perfect planting workspace, take in serene greenery & live out your gardening fantasies”.

The Sims 4 Greenhouse Haven Kit provides a Sim with a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of the busy world. Sims can create a peaceful and serene greenhouse in their home with lively and versatile gardening decor. From weaving their way through a cluttered greenhouse, to relaxing alone amongst the foliage, The Sims 4 Greenhouse Haven Kit has something for every Sim with or without a green thumb in this new, dedicated gardening space. Sims can design the greenhouse of their dreams with beautiful glass pane windows and doors that fit together seamlessly. In the gardening house, Sims can decorate their space with a plethora of gardening objects, including starter seedlings, stacks of pots, a planting table, hanging flower baskets and more.

Image: EA

Also coming on the 20th of April is the Basement Treasures Kit, which is a set of gear that will feature “forgotten favourites & hand-me-down gems”, that have “wear and tear from lots of use & love”, allowing users to “create new memories from the old that add a little history to your décor”.

The Sims 4 Basement Treasures Kit encourages Sims to create the classic hand-me-down basement room, challenging Sims to deviate from the pristine and embrace the imperfect with grungy and aged decor. From Grandma’s old, worn furniture to thrifting finds, every piece has a story and potential for new life. Sims can return home and relax in their favourite spot on worn, torn and well loved chairs or couches from the past. Life is for living – and Sims can walk down memory lane with a milk crate of vinyl records, old trophies and family photos, worn trunks and more. From stains to soils and everyday wear and tear, there is comfort in the flawed, passed down and lived in. Items like an older model TV (still functional but not in its prime) and dusty trinkets add to the grungy space, with these lived-in items creating a comfortable basement.

Here’s a screenshot:

Image: Fox

Wait, no, here’s a screenshot:

Image: EA

The updates are coming to all platforms on April 20, and should cost around $US5 ($7) each.