Honkai: Star Rail’s Sentient Capybara Is Everything To Me

During Honkai: Star Rail’s Cosmodessy event, players were treated to a little personality test. Over the course of the minigame you’d be asked a series of questions, and in the end, based on your answers, you’d be assigned a personality linked to a game character. But the characters in the test weren’t the game’s main cast of characters like March 7th or Dan Heng; rather, they were characters from the game’s lore. One of these characters is a sentient capybara, and I need answers.

Most of the personalities players could get are regular humanoids like Himeko, the current navigator of the game’s intergalactic locomotive, the Astral Express. But the appearance of a capybara came completely out of left field. The one piece of in-game art we get of the adorable rodent shows ithim wearing a stylish scarf, beret, and an assortment of jewelry. It’s a very distinguished gentleman. The game explains that this is the “Long Night Walker” personality, which indicates “a rational thinker who enjoys pondering and excels at it.” The picture and the personality the game gives this capybara make for a funny juxtaposition, with the stuffy characterization contrasting against the cute appearance of a furry little rodent. Thankfully the game doesn’t just drop a capybara into the mix without explanation.

Image: HoYoverse

First off, the capybara has a name. It’s Capy Baba, which I find incredibly cute. Capy Baba is a previous Astral Express Navigator known as the Three-Eyed due to its exceptional ability to predict the best paths for the Express to take through space. Apparently, Capy Baba liked to keep to itself aboard the express, though it did have a “human handler” who would translate when needed. Eventually, Capy Baba stepped down as navigator and returned to its planet.

That’s all well and good, but it doesn’t actually answer my biggest lingering questions. Are there other sentient capybara in the world of Honkai: Star Rail, and when will we get them in-game?!?! The lore doesn’t fully explain Capy Baba’s capybara-ness. Is it unique amongst the stars or did it come from a planet filled with intelligent rodents?

Beyond the humor of it all, Capy Baba does highlight one of the places I feel Honkai: Star Rail could improve. I want to see some more little freaks in the game. I love the beautifully designed, conventionally attractive characters the game constantly adds, but for a space-faring adventure, I’d like to see some more variety. So why not make a five-star capybara character? I know I would waste good money on pulling on that banner, and I feel like I’m not the only one.

