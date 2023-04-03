This Week In Games Australia: Time To Meet Your Maker, Ya Filthy Animal

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your weekly look at what you’ll be playing in the days ahead.

This week is a weird, jam-packed week. There are a lot of games coming out, and it’s scary. One could say that too many games are coming out and that maybe everybody should just chill out for a second. The biggest releases of this week are easily the first-person post-apocalyptic building-and-raiding game Meet Your Maker, which frankly looks incredibly based, and EA Sports PGA Tour, which will definitely be a big one for golf lovers everywhere.

But outside of those two, there are also a whole bunch of freakin’ awesome indie games that are bound to put a smile on any dial. We talked about quite a few of them on last Friday’s episode of the Kotaku Australia Podcast, where David also discusses how much he’s been frothing fishing horror game Dredge and I talk about how deep in a Wylde Flowers pit I’m currently in. The podcast serves as a little preview of this column every week, and you can find us on your podcast platform of choice every Friday.

With that, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

April 3rd

Dice Kingdoms (PC early access)

Medieval city builder with a dash of Settlers of Catan and Wingspan-styled resource gathering. Looks cute!

April 4th

Spiritfall (PC early access)

Lovely-looking roguelite that seemingly takes inspiration from Hades, Hollow Knight and even Smash Bros in its design.

April 5th

Meet Your Maker (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

I’m getting the vibe that this is Rust for robots. It’s coming from the makers of Dead by Daylight, and sees you building levels, raiding other players outposts, and fighting to survive and get as much ‘genetic material’ as you can. It’s also coming out day one on PlayStation Plus!

Terrascape (PC early access)

What if Dorfromantik had cards that let you build upon your hexagons? That’s what we’ve got with Terrascape, which also happens to be really easy on the eyes.

Road 96: Mile 0 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

If you haven’t played Road 96, you definitely should. It’s the best road trip game ever made. This here is its prequel, which focuses more on Zoe (from the original) and Kaito and provides more of a narrative adventure mixed with some roller skating musical stages. I’ve got a feeling we have another quiet achiever here.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist is the sequel to the 2017 indie hit Passpartout: The Starving Artist, and sees you yet again attempting to make a living out of being an artist. This time, you’re in a new area and boy, is it beautiful.

Filthy Animals: Heist Simulator (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Nothing goes harder than a silly little heist game that you can play with friends. This game screams reminds me a lot of Moving Out, except instead of helping people move their stuff with your friends, you’re stealing stuff with your friends! Which, in a way, is better!

Remember The Movies, that game by Lionhead Studios where you run a Hollywood movie studio and make films in the game that you can download from the game and share with friends? Well, Moviehouse could potentially be our new-age version of that! Very excited about this one.

April 6th

Across the Valley (PSVR2, Steam VR)

FINALLY, A VR FARMING SIM!! This is all that anybody with a VR headset has ever wanted. If you’ve ever played a farming game, pat a pig and thought, “I wish I could do this with my actual hands,” then this game is perfect for you. That, or going to a farm.

April 7th

This one goes out to you, golf fans! I actually can’t think of who else would love hyper-realistic golf games other than golf fans, but I also like to imagine that there are people that hate real-life golf but love golf games. That being said, this game would also be for them.

Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

The Resident Evil 4 remake is already out, but The Mercenaries is being added to the game as a free DLC this week. This arcade-style minigame requires you to kill enemies and earn points before the evacuation chopper arrives.

DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

I’m not a huge superhero game fan, but this one actually caught my eye. It’s clearly for children, but the beat ’em up action-adventure design that requires you to smack down a bunch of enemies as the different members of the Justice League looks like a lot of fun!

The Library of Babel is a stealth platformer inspired by Jorge Luis Borges’ short story of the same name as well as Apocalypse Now. You explore a world set 20,000 years after the extinction of humanity, populated by highly-advanced robots. This whole game just looks so freakin’ beautiful.

After getting pushed back a couple of weeks, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories is seeing the light of day! This sweet little title is so charming, and I really can’t wait to get my hands on it and go on this animal-filled adventure.

RATS!!!!!!! RATS OFF TO YA!!!!!!!!!! This one’s a ‘ratoidvania’ platform adventure that sees you and up to three friends playing as various rat characters. The whole thing is completely hand-drawn and looks like an old 2D Disney movie, and also happens to be a Kickstarter success story! Ya love to see it!