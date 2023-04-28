Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Mod Is So Impressive It Could Be An Expansion

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands just passed its one-year anniversary back in March, and in the time since, a team of modders has been working on what it calls an “overhaul” mod for the Borderlands spin-off called Wonderlands Redux. After months of work, the mod is now available to download on PC, and there’s so much new content and tweaks to the original game that it could reasonably be called an expansion in and of itself.

While console players will have to sit this one out, the mod is out now (thanks GamesRadar+), and anyone who played the previous Borderlands 3 Redux mod won’t be surprised to find out its list of features and changes is pretty extensive. If you just want to see those, you can find them by scrolling down a bit more. But for those who just want the summary, Wonderlands Redux brings a slew of quality-of-life tweaks, as well as new means of class customisation, mobility options like a double jump and dash, and the addition of new content like Legacy Hunts, which are high-level fights that can net you some rare loot and a lot of experience.

Wonderlands Redux comes about eight months after Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ last DLC pack in August of 2022. While Gearbox did release four DLC packs for the shooter, it does seem like the studio has pretty much moved on to whatever’s next. Shortly after Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’s DLC stopped, Gearbox released New Tales from the Borderlands, a sequel to Telltale’s adventure game from 2015, though it wasn’t quite as well received.

The full list of changes for Wonderlands Redux is as follows: