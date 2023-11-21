The Existence Of Borderlands 4 And Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 Appears To Have Leaked

The titles of multiple unannounced Borderlands games have seemingly appeared online. The apparent leak appeared on a now-deleted LinkedIn profile description of a former Gearbox staff member.

As reported by Eurogamer, a former studio technical director of Gearbox support studio Lost Boys Interactive on a three-month contract referenced Borderlands 4, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 and an unannounced Brothers In Arms title in their profile description. All three games have yet to be officially confirmed by Gearbox themselves.

The profile goes on to mention that all games were being built in Unreal Engine 4, and that the director supervised 66 employees in the team to “plan and engineer development on Borderlands 4 UE4,” as well as “Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 UE4” and Brothers in Arms UE4 alongside a whole host of other games including New World and Elder Scrolls Online. The previous employee in question worked at Lost Boys Interactive on a contract basis between May 2022 and July 2022, and didn’t provide any further details on what stage of development any mentioned games were at.

Lost Boys Interactive is a division of Gearbox, and was acquired by the studio in April 2022 after previously collaborating on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The subsidiary studio is part of the larger Embracer Group, which has experienced plenty of setbacks this year in the form of major layoffs, project cancellations and studio closures as part of a massive restructuring. Gearbox could potentially be up for sale as part of Embracer’s quest to shore up finances.

Since the LinkedIn profile was first discovered, it looks like this information has been scrubbed from the Studio Technical Advisor’s page – so whether we hear any more about potential new installments for Borderlands or Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands any time soon is now at the mercy of Gearbox. Here’s hoping if both games are getting new sequels, they’ve survived the Embracer Group cull.

Lead Image Credit: Gearbox Software