‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Ukrainian-Made Adventure Game Released As An ‘Act Of Resilience Against The Chaos And Horror’

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: April 17, 2023 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:adventurefiction
adventuregamesawakenfrogwaressherlockholmessherlockholmes3athemysteryofthemummysherlockholmesversusarsc3a8nelupinvideogamesvideogamingwar2cconflictwindowsgames
Ukrainian-Made Adventure Game Released As An ‘Act Of Resilience Against The Chaos And Horror’
Screenshot: Frogwares

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a horrific tragedy for tens of millions of people, but as we’ve seen, life still goes on between the bombings. And that includes making, and releasing, new video games.

The experiences of the team at Frogwares — a studio best known for their Sherlock Holmes games — have been one of many ways international readers have been able to learn about the war and its effects on Ukraine’s people. Over the past year we’ve seen members of the team join the armed forces, seen that others have been able to relocate to safer locations and that, through it all, Frogwares have somehow been able to keep developing the games that fans around the world know them for.

They were able to release one in March 2022, an incredible achievement, but that was also a game that had mostly been developed prior to the invasion. Last week they released a second, called Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, a modern remake of a game they first released in 2008.

It seems to be reviewing OK, no doubt helped by the fact that the original was a pretty good adventure game to begin with. Aside from the graphical upgrades, though, the 2023 version has one other difference with the original: it includes a splash screen at the beginning of the game providing some important context for The Awakened’s development and release:

Ukrainian-Made Adventure Game Released As An ‘Act Of Resilience Against The Chaos And Horror’

On February 24th, 2022 our home, Ukraine, was brutally invaded and thrown into all-out war.

In April 2022, we began development of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened.

This game is dedicated to all the fighters, volunteers, supporters, and every single citizen who stood their ground and kept our country standing.

It is our own act of resilience against the chaos and horror the enemy tried to impose on our livelihood.

Slava Ukraini

The Awakened is out now on…pretty much everything (PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch).

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.