Dead By Daylight’s Next DLC Character Is (Checks Notes) Nicolas Cage

Dead by Daylight will add beloved veteran actor and God’s own perfect weirdo, Nicolas Cage, to its roster of playable characters in July.

The announcement was made this morning via the Dead by Daylight social media channels, teasing a coming event on July 5th. It’s unclear why developer Behaviour Interactive has decided to add the actor considered the One True God to its almighty roster of licensed characters. However, the line “Coming to a realm near you” suggests some sort of multiversal in-game event.

“There is nothing more powerful than imagination,” Cage intones, as images of a trashed movie set in a cave appear on the screen. “You can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know.”

From the announcement, it appears that this is not a character played by Cage. Rather, it seems this is Nicolas Cage as Himself. This would make Cage the first actor to appear as themselves in Dead by Daylight. The game is no stranger to licensing characters and the likenesses of the actors that play them — Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campell, Halloween‘s Laurie Strode, played by Jamie-Lee Curtis, Saw‘s David Tapp, played by Danny Glover, and even Stranger Things‘ Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, played by Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery, all appear as DLC.

But none of those actors play themselves.

Well, maybe Campbell.

My point stands.

What’s more, Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer game in a slasher movie style. A small group of players control Survivors and must attempt to hold out against a solo player controlling a powerful Killer. At this stage, it’s also unclear if Cage’s character will be a Survivor or a Killer. However, the premise of trying to survive a night in a creepy mansion stalked by a murderous Nicolas Cage is incredibly funny.

We’ll find out what the hell is going on here in July.