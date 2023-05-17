‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Dead By Daylight’s Next DLC Character Is (Checks Notes) Nicolas Cage

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 5 hours ago: May 18, 2023 at 7:47 am -
Filed to:asymmetric multiplayer
behaviour interactivedead by daylighthorrorhorror gamesnicolas cagePcpc games
Dead By Daylight’s Next DLC Character Is (Checks Notes) Nicolas Cage
Image: Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight will add beloved veteran actor and God’s own perfect weirdo, Nicolas Cage, to its roster of playable characters in July.

The announcement was made this morning via the Dead by Daylight social media channels, teasing a coming event on July 5th. It’s unclear why developer Behaviour Interactive has decided to add the actor considered the One True God to its almighty roster of licensed characters. However, the line “Coming to a realm near you” suggests some sort of multiversal in-game event.

“There is nothing more powerful than imagination,” Cage intones, as images of a trashed movie set in a cave appear on the screen. “You can shape the fabric of reality, transforming everything you may think you know.”

From the announcement, it appears that this is not a character played by Cage. Rather, it seems this is Nicolas Cage as Himself. This would make Cage the first actor to appear as themselves in Dead by Daylight. The game is no stranger to licensing characters and the likenesses of the actors that play them — Evil Dead‘s Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campell, Halloween‘s Laurie Strode, played by Jamie-Lee Curtis, Saw‘s David Tapp, played by Danny Glover, and even Stranger Things‘ Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington, played by Natalia Dyer and Joe Keery, all appear as DLC.

But none of those actors play themselves.

Well, maybe Campbell.

My point stands.

What’s more, Dead by Daylight is an asymmetric multiplayer game in a slasher movie style. A small group of players control Survivors and must attempt to hold out against a solo player controlling a powerful Killer. At this stage, it’s also unclear if Cage’s character will be a Survivor or a Killer. However, the premise of trying to survive a night in a creepy mansion stalked by a murderous Nicolas Cage is incredibly funny.

We’ll find out what the hell is going on here in July.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • That face looks off, which is always odd when real life people get added to games… is it the engine or the model?

    Like any Hollywood actor has a full studio 3D scan done on them for nearly every movie (Nicholas Cage has had it done ALOT!) for special effects… no don’t use that let’s redo it again.

    Reply

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.