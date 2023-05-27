Is The New Transformers Movie Actually Good?

After years of being brutalized by godawful Transformers movies, audiences are seemingly not yet ready for the idea of a good one. That much was evident back in 2018 when Paramount released Bumblebee, a lean, mean, heartfelt version of a Transformers movie that exceeded critical expectations, but underwhelmed at the box office. So even though Bumblebee, the last Transformers movie, was actually good, it’s unclear if audiences are yet ready to accept such a thing.

The new film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, hits theatres June 9 and brings with it similar expectations. Could this movie, which is set after Bumblebee but before the original Michael Bay films, actually work? The one with the Maximals from Beast Wars? The one with Unicron from the 1986 animated film? Well, according to social media reactions after some of its first screenings, the answer seems to be “Yes.”

Here are a collection of reactions, beginning with mine.

Totally dug #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts. It’s got some issues in the middle but it starts strong, has fantastic 90s hip hop, makes great use of the humans & the 3rd act is a blast. Plus I damn near jumped out of my seat at the end. Right up there with the 1st Bay & Bumblebee. pic.twitter.com/Hf1yPqGXWE — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 25, 2023

Happy to say #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is one of the best installments in the franchise. It’s a lot of fun, CGI looks great, and it has well staged action that’s easy to follow. The screening I saw actually had people clapping in the theater and the kids laughed a lot. pic.twitter.com/pbOWRhO49D — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023

The new #Transformers movie is pretty solid! LOVE the Brooklyn setting – Maximals & Scourge add a new spin & the action pops, especially the NY scenes. Mirage steals the show, but the true star is the absolute best soundtrack full of early ‘90s hip-hop hits. This ‘90s kid had fun pic.twitter.com/YV3IfFewlU — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 25, 2023

#Transformers: Rise of the Beasts plays like the ultimate Saturday morning cartoon.



Some dope Transformers action. Anthony Ramos & Pete Davidson are great, even if some of the dialogue is a little clunky. It’s a lean, fun movie and a promising start to something exciting. pic.twitter.com/8Z75rnlgjS — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts took everything that worked from ‘Bumblebee’ and amplified it! Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback delivered great performances, and Pete Davidson’s Mirage stole every scene he had. As a fan of the cartoon and franchise, I really enjoyed this film! pic.twitter.com/OdziQziKA9 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is a lot of fun! Anthony Ramos carries the movie and Pete Davidson steals every scene as Mirage. The ending blew my mind and the music in the film is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IMZxN8J2RP — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is really fun. It’s actually quite funny and the action is strong. I did find my eyes glazing over when they’d talk about this movie’s special object (this series sure loves those) but way better than Bay’s movies if not quite Bumblebee level. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) May 25, 2023

#Transformers Rise of the Beast is a blast! Director Steven Caple Jr brought his style with 90s hip hop and heart while also pouring his love for the Transformers and Beast Wars. The biggest inspiration is the 80s animated movie. Mirage will be the new favorite Autobot. pic.twitter.com/LxZbnaIiul — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts was a blast! The Beast Wars crew finally shows up in what's arguably the BEST Transformers movie in the run. There's a lot of heart, humor, and Brooklyn pride in here; and it all makes for throwback popcorn fun. #TilAllAreOne #BrooklynBaby pic.twitter.com/GPnjs5KSOr — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) May 25, 2023

#Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts delivers one of the better and more coherent installments in the franchise. They clearly understood what worked so well with 2018’s Bumblebee as ROTB has heart and the human characters are more likable. Mirage will walk away as the fan favorite. pic.twitter.com/8gZEA7dMDW — Block A 🟣🟢 (@VillainousComix) May 25, 2023

Wow! Surprised to say #Transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts follows in the footsteps of Bumblebee by showing us there’s still a lot of spark left in the @transformers franchise. This is a fun movie with great characters and a game changing finale that levels up the franchise! -Mike M pic.twitter.com/EJy9lK88pM — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) May 25, 2023

#transformers #RiseOfTheBeasts is action-packed, insanely cool with a lot of surprises! #AnthonyRamos & @Domfishback are great! Love the soundtrack. Fans’ll go crazy with this film & will be a summer hit! @transformers pic.twitter.com/AanKGtVQkT — Jana N Nagase – Jana On Camera (@janaoncamera) May 25, 2023

#TransformersRiseofTheBeasts is 🔥 and the intro from the legend himself Nas at the LA screening was the perfect way to kick off this action packed film that pays homage to 50 years of hip hop and the birthplace NYC in a big way 🗽 #QueensGetTheMoney 💰 💵💸#Transformers pic.twitter.com/mbbiJ3Nxo6 — Je$$ica 🅿️impson (@JeroslynDiva08) May 25, 2023

As you can see, basically everyone had fun with the movie. And that’s the main thing here. “Good” and “Transformers movie” have to be married at some point. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t going to be nominated for Best Picture like last year’s mega-blockbusters Top Gun Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Those are actually “good” movies. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts isn’t that — but, it’s a “good Transformers movie.”

A movie that works at what it sets out to do — showing you giant robots blowing shit up for two hours — and hopes that you’re invested in it thanks to the humans who are experiencing the story along with you. And all that it does very well.

But no, I won’t tell you what happened at the end of the film that made me almost jump out of my seat.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., Transformers: Rise of the Beasts stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. It opens June 16.