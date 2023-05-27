‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

The First Reactions To Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Are Thwippin’ Fantastic

Cheryl Eddy

Published 2 hours ago: May 28, 2023 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:alternativeversionsofspider man
andysambergbenreillydanielkaluuyadoctoroctopusfictionfictionalcharactersfictionalpeoplegwenstacyissaraejakejohnsonjasonschwartzmankaransonimilesmoralesoscarisaacspider manspider ukspider womanspider-versesteinfeld
The First Reactions To Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Are Thwippin’ Fantastic

After what feels like an eternity (OK, it’s been five years — but a lot has happened since 2018!), the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is nearly here — and the first reactions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse make it sound like the wait was well worth it.

What did early audiences make of Sony Pictures Animation’s new multiverse-spanning adventures for Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) — plus their various Spider-friends and Spider-foes, played by Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Andy Samberg, Jason Schwartzman, and many more? Read on!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theatres June 2.

TK

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.