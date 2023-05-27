The First Reactions To Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Are Thwippin’ Fantastic

After what feels like an eternity (OK, it’s been five years — but a lot has happened since 2018!), the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is nearly here — and the first reactions to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse make it sound like the wait was well worth it.

What did early audiences make of Sony Pictures Animation’s new multiverse-spanning adventures for Miles Morales, aka Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) — plus their various Spider-friends and Spider-foes, played by Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni, Andy Samberg, Jason Schwartzman, and many more? Read on!

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raised the bar with its unique animation style & way of storytelling. Minds were blown when it was released & fans thought there was no way it could be topped. Think again. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse raises its own bar which seemed impossible pic.twitter.com/F1Tay5Aif6 — Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a stunning achievement. Yes, it’s visually dazzling, with expansive, expressive new realms (Gwen’s world is my favorite). But the movie’s real superpower is its emotional depth and its beautiful, melancholic tone. I love this movie so, so much 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/ofHvWCrNqy — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) May 25, 2023

This movie. This beautiful, brilliant, inspiring movie. #AcrossTheSpiderverse is a work of art. Every single frame is so jaw droppingly beautiful, you almost can’t believe they pulled it off. The heart. The comedy. The action. The easter eggs. The music. The representation. THE… pic.twitter.com/u9LTOqlFWc — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse delivers in every way possible. It's incredible from start to finish. Dare I say it, I loved it more than the first film. Puerto Rican Spider-Man is here to stay and I'm living for it! Boriqua! Wepa! #SpiderVerse @SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/xUbBpUpPjb — Vanessa D. (@BriteandBubbly) May 25, 2023

Wow

Just got out of the new @SpiderVerse movie. The best way to describe this movie was that it was pure art. The most beautifully done movie I've ever seen.

Wow.

So good.

Trust ne…watch it in @IMAX — Jovenshire (@TheJovenshire) May 25, 2023

Absolutely loved #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse. Wanted to push pause about a hundred times to study the incredible artistry on display. Cannot recommend this film enough and already looking forward to seeing it again. Next time in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/R4dQFQwSpH — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 25, 2023

Got the chance to see #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse and I’m not kidding when I say it changed my life!!



Y’all truly not ready for the ride you about to go on pic.twitter.com/BRo6NVuq6z — Didge the Destined (@Didge_Dee) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is a MUST-SEE movie.



Everything you loved about the first Spider-Verse is here, if not even better in certain aspects of the film.



Great action, phenomenal animation, cast, there's only so many ways I can say this movie is awesome in one tweet.… pic.twitter.com/TSl5IbNDke — Rey (@ReyGGTV) May 25, 2023

OK. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives one step above Masterpiece. It's an actual work of art. Every frame deserves to be hung in a museum. The jokes and nods to Spidey lore are perfect. It's OUTSTANDING. The best #SpiderMan movie. Might be my favorite movie ever. Cherish it. pic.twitter.com/mQxSnfKF0N — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 25, 2023

The hype is real! Every frame of #SpiderMan #AcrossTheSpiderVerse is gorgeous. I didn't want to blink because I didn't want to miss anything. You can watch this film over & over & finds something new to enjoy. There are some surprises in this film that I truly wasn't expecting. pic.twitter.com/8UpTCXzyCM — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) May 25, 2023

#AcrossTheSpiderVerse is, without question, one of the best movies to come this year. The first film became one of my favorite movies of all time and this one somehow managed to surpass it! The essence of the first film was there, but this one expands on the themes beautifully. pic.twitter.com/HznWnjyPoy — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse is yet another resounding win for the Lord Miller-produced universe. Hailee Steinfeld really comes into her own as Gwen Stacy, and her scenes with Shea Whigham's Captain Stacy are truly special. It's darker and sadder than I expected, but necessary. pic.twitter.com/BekW4nVAyv — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) May 25, 2023

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse lives up to the hype in every conceivable way!



Miles Morales absolutely shines in his second Marvel movie adventure. Gwen Stacy takes her place at the head of this table too. Tons of heart on display in every corner of this one. pic.twitter.com/7SFbpOqhKA — Aaron Perine (@SumitLakeHornet) May 25, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theatres June 2.

TK