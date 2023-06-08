Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Out For PS5 In October, Teases Cool New Art

Sony’s big first-party PlayStation exclusive for 2023 finally has a release date. Insomnaic Games announced Spider-Man 2 will arrive on October 20, and revealed some new art and clues about Venom’s origin in the video game’s comic book timeline.

Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar joined Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley on stage to doll out a few sparring more details about the highly-anticipated blockbuster. While the release date was the big one, putting plenty of distance between the PS5 exclusive and Xbox’s own Starfield in September, Intihar also shared some neat additional art, which you can see in the following slides.

One piece showed Peter and Miles taking on Kraven’s hunters in the streets of New York City in broad day light, while another depicted the two Spider-Men trying to grapple with Venom mid-web-swing. Intihar confirmed the game will have more super villains than just those two, but also said something interesting about this version of Venom.

Spider-Man 2 will be one of Sony’s first major blockbusters of the new console generation that won’t be backwards compatible on the PS4. Fortunately, the PS5 shortage is finally over, making it easier to upgrade for anyone with $US400 ($555)-$US500 ($694) to spare. This hasn’t saved the game from puddle controversies, however.

