Rey’s Star Wars Movie Is Already Generating False Info

A new, very official-looking report has just dropped for the upcoming Star Wars movie starring Daisy Ridley but Gizmodo has learned it’s mostly inaccurate.

The report comes from Production Weekly (via World of Reel), which states that a movie called “Star Wars: New Jedi Order” begins production in April 2024 and has a very official-sounding plot description, which reads as follows:“Set roughly 15 years after Rey’s victory over Palpatine and the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel delves into Rey’s courageous endeavour to restore the Jedi Order, where she assumes the role of a mentor to two promising young students — a girl and a boy. As their training progresses, it becomes evident that the girl possesses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as the future leader.”

Sounds awesome, right? Well, it’s not true. A source at Lucasfilm told Gizmodo the synopsis is largely inaccurate, save for the Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order thing. The title of the film is also inaccurate and is just using general wording; whatever the final title is, it’s not likely to be “New Jedi Order.” As for the start date of April 2024, that could hypothetically end up being accurate, but with Hollywood currently in shambles with writers on strike — and maybe soon an actors strike too — nothing is set in stone.

What is set in stone for now? Everything that’s already been reported. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing. Steven Knight is the current writer. And Daisy Ridley stars in a story about rebuilding the New Jedi Order. That’s it.

We also think, but cannot confirm, that the movie is likely to be released either May 22, 2026; December 18, 2026; or December 17, 2027. Those are the dates currently slotted by Disney for untitled Star Wars films.

So, as always, it’s important to remember: don’t always believe what you read online, especially when it comes to Star Wars movies.