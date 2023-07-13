Gaming’s Coolest Lizard, Gex, Is Making A Modern Comeback

Our favourite gecko, Gex, is officially making a modern console comeback (call Ruby right now), Limited Run Games confirmed during its Summer Showcase. The original trilogy (including Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko) will be re-released alongside Square Enix (the IP rights holder for the coolest lizard in gaming) for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The games will be rebuilt for modern platforms by Limited Run Games using their own Carbon Engine development tool, which was made to port accurate versions of legacy content to current consoles. The reveal trailer is light on other details, with a classic bait-and-switch that is heavily 007 themed, before the titular Gex appears on screen in a dapper Bond-esque getup. Part of his iconic charm comes from the pop culture reference-laden nature of the games, and the trailer leans heavily into this.

Gex wouldn’t be able to be a Bond-type anyways, of course, given our investigation into whether he would be eligible for an NSW Drivers License found that given he’s a lizard, he would not legally be able to take the test, nor drive.

The TV-loving gecko has captivated audiences since the 1995 release of the first Gex platformer developed by Crystal Dynamics, with fans paying tribute to him even 28 years on through events like the recent game jam on itch.io, GEX Jam, which saw a number of Gex-themed submissions and homages.

No further details on Gex are available just yet, but it looks like Limited Run Games will be sharing more imminently – we’ll provide any updates here as they come through. From the little info we have, it looks like fans are in for a very faithful modern port of the trilogy, and oh my god we’re so ready.