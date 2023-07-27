Like A Dragon Gaiden Might Not Get A Physical Release Outside Of Japan

It looks like Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name may not have a physical release outside of Japan, with developer Ryu ga Gotoku Studio posting a Tweet that seems to suggest the game will only be available to download on release.

In the Tweet, the Like a Dragon / Yakuza developer shared that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name would be “available for download Nov 9, 2023.” The Tweet made no mention of a physical copy.

While on its own this may seem like a totally harmless choice of words that doesn’t confirm the lack of a physical release for Like a Dragon Gaiden, RGG Studio fan account Kamurocho Bros previously claimed that they had been told by retailers that there would be “no physical ESRB (USA and Canada-rated) version” of the game.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name joins a growing roster of upcoming games that have had recent speculation on whether they’ll include a disc, alongside Starfield (which Bethesda has since confirmed will have a physical release, too) and Alan Wake 2.

Given the dedicated fanbase behind the Like a Dragon / Yakuza franchise, should this news be officially confirmed, fans are likely to be pretty disappointed. Comments on RGG Studio’s tweet are already filled with users asking for clarification on physical copies and expressing their disappointment, with one user commenting that they were “excited but still hoping for a physical disc release.”

RGG Studio has yet to confirm this itself beyond fans reading into the wording of their Tweet, but given release is just over three months away and local retailers such as EB Games also don’t appear to have any copies for pre-order on their site, we can probably expect to get further official confirmation pretty shortly.