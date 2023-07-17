Ranking Every Cid in Final Fantasy Based on Vibes

There are about as many Cid tier lists on the internet as there are Cids in Final Fantasy games. Cid is a beloved staple in the franchise, so it’s no wonder everyone wants to talk about all of the Cids. But we want to know which Cid is the Cidachad… giga-Cid? The best Cid.

The Ciddiest Cid.

While there are some absolutely Cid-tastic Cids in the spin-off games, we’ve deCIDed to only cover the main 16 games.

16. Cid of the Lufaine – (Final Fantasy)

Image: Square Enix

This Cid doesn’t actually appear in the original Final Fantasy game. He is mentioned in the remakes, but by name only. He’s referred to as the ancient creator of the airship. Sorry, Cid.

15. Cid Kramer – (Final Fantasy VIII)

I feel like I’m going to get read for this, but hear me out. He just seems really out of place. Why is he wearing a vest? I know he’s the headmaster of a training school, but he’s just too… normal.

14. Cid Previa (Final Fantasy V)

This old, scholarly version of Cid is respectable. Noble, even. But I would not go to the tavern with him for a few bevvies. He would rather be studying crystals in his room.

13. Cid Raines (Final Fantasy XIII)

He’s got that young, edgy, scene-kid vibe, and I’m sorry, but it needs to stay in 2009. I’ll admit he’s attractive and mysterious, but moody does not a vibe make.

12. Cid (Final Fantasy X)

This Cid’s personality matches his looks, and it’s giving… Cid. He’s generic in his love of airships, engineering and his family. At least he isn’t an edge lord.

11. Cid (Final Fantasy II)

The only thing that differentiates Cid (FF II) from Cid (FF X) is that this one has a sick moustache. I also love his grumpy grandad vibes.

10. Cid Pollendina (Final Fantasy IV)

This chaotic engineer gets a pass because of how loud he is. He’s just so happy to be here. I love this for him.

9. Cid Del Norte Marquez (Final Fantasy VI)

If we ignore the tragic story surrounding him in FF VI, it’s easy to enjoy his “I’m so done” face and his banana cape.

8. Cid Haze (Final Fantasy III)

I’m a little biased because FF III is my favourite in the franchise, but how can you not love gnome-Cid? He’s positive no matter what happens.

7. CIdolfus Demen Bunansa (Final Fantasy XII)

You can’t be smart, hot AND evil. Save some for the rest of us, jeez.

6. Cid (Final Fantasy XI)

MMORPG FF XI features Cid as one of the main quest-givers in the Bastok region. His little round head and grey beard are truly inspirational.

5. Cid Fabool (Final Fantasy IX)

Cid Fabool is only good as an oglop. Which is his punishment for cheating on his wife. His little face makes me laugh. That is all.

4. Cid Sophiar (Final Fantasy XV)

This lovable old mechanic runs a shop with his granddaughter, Cindy. He’s sweet and always looks out for Noctis.

3. Cid Highwind (Final Fantasy VII)

This is the Cid most people think about when they think of Final Fantasy. He’s charming and an essential party member in the game.

2. Cid Garlond (Final Fantasy XIV)

Look at that beard. Look at that hair. Enough said.

1. Cidolfus Telamon (Final Fantasy XVI)

You knew it. We all did. FF 16 has the best Cid. He’s both hot and insanely powerful. What’s not to love?

Let us know who your favourite Cid is in the comments.