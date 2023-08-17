Aussies Can Preload Baldur’s Gate 3 On PS5 From Sept 1, Early Access From Sept 3

A month after its launch on PC, Baldur’s Gate 3 is preparing to launch on PS5. I know there are quite a few of you who are ready to dive in (or move the game off your PC and onto the couch). Here’s when you can get your campaign rolling on PS5.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 preload kicks off in Australia on September 1 at 2:00 AM AEST. For the unfamiliar, it lets you download the game (plus any Day One patches) so you’re ready for release day. Though PS5 install sizes are somewhat compressed, it’s worth noting that the PC version was over 120GB. Aussies, plan your downloads accordingly if your home internet isn’t all that shit hot.

Following the preload window, the standard edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch on PS5 on September 7 at 2:00 AM AEST. Flush with cash and preordering the Digital Deluxe Edition? You’ll get 72 hours of early access starting September 3 at 2:00 AM AEST. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains:

The full game (plus early access)

The Divinity Bard Song Pack

Treasures from Rivellon Pack

An Adventurer’s Pouch item

An exclusive dice theme

Digital character sheets

A digital copy of the game’s OST

You can find the standard edition here and the Digital Deluxe Edition on the PlayStation Store here. Standard edition is currently priced at $105.95, and the Digi Deluxe is $120.95.