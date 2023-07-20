Baldur’s Gate 3: Which Version Of The Colossal RPG Should You Get?

Like many games these days, the highly anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 comes in a few different editions at a few different price points. Obviously if you’re a D&D superfan, you might be interested in the most expensive one, but what, exactly, will shelling out that extra cash get you? And what of the other versions? Let’s break it all down.

When is Baldur’s Gate 3 even coming out?

You wouldn’t be alone if you found Baldur’s Gate 3’s release status a little confusing. Though the game hit Early Access back in 2020, the full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 releases on August 3, 2023 for PC and Mac (Steam or DRM-free GOG). On console, the PlayStation 5 version launches on September 6. And, yes, an Xbox version is expected eventually, though certain challenges developer Larian has faced there mean we’ll have to wait.

The standard edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be available for $AU89.95 on PC and Mac via Steam, and $AU105.95 on PS5. But there are a few other versions you may wish to consider. There is no physical version of the game itself, as in a plastic saucer with laminated data that you insert into a slot, but the priciest edition does net you some tangible goodies. More on those in a moment.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Deluxe Edition

Good news, everyone™: if you have preordered Baldur’s Gate 3 on PC or Mac, you’ll already have the Deluxe Edition coming your way. Sick, right?

But if you’re on PS5, it’s gonna cost you an extra 15 bucks ahead of the already more-expensive version: so that’ll be $AU120.95.

However you source it, here’s what’s coming with the deluxe edition:

Divinity Bard Song Pack

Exclusive Dice Theme (themed to your platform of choice)

Treasures from Rivellon Pack (select items from Divinity: Original Sin 2)

Mask of the ShapeshifterCape of the Red PrinceLute of the Merryweather BardNeedle of the Outlaw RogueBicorne of the Sea Beast

Adventurer’s Pouch (extra in-game adventuring supplies)

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Digital Character Sheets

Baldur’s Gate 3: Collector’s Edition

Image: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Now for the pricey one. For a cool $AU427 (or thereabouts once you convert it from Euros), you’ll get everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus some physical stuff:

A custom sticker sheet (sticker bomb the hell out of stuff)

(sticker bomb the hell out of stuff) A Mind Flayer vs. Drow battle diorama (put it on your mantelpiece)

(put it on your mantelpiece) A 160-page hardcover art book (great for coffee tables)

(great for coffee tables) A cloth map of Faerûn (great prop for TTRPGs, by the way)

(great prop for TTRPGs, by the way) Epic D&D character sheets (pro tip: If you want to use these in actual D&D game, photocopy them so you don’t ruin the originals)

(pro tip: If you want to use these in actual D&D game, photocopy them so you don’t ruin the originals) A metal tadpole keyring (which you’ll have to remind everyone is a tadpole)

(which you’ll have to remind everyone is a tadpole) Magic: The Gathering booster pack

A custom metal d20 themed to Baldur’s Gate 3 (I’ll still roll 1’s all the damn time)

(I’ll still roll 1’s all the damn time) A certificate of authenticity (show it off to your friends, make ‘em jealous)

(show it off to your friends, make ‘em jealous) Exclusive in-game dice skin based on the Collector’s Edition metal d20

Sounds good, right? Well I’ve got good news and bad news. The Collector’s Edition, only available from Larian’s online store, is currently sold out. The good news? You can give Larian your email address to be notified when it’s back in stock. If $427 isn’t too many gold pieces to put you off the idea, I suggest grabbing a copy as soon as you can when it’s available once more, as this seems to be quite a hot item.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on August 3 on PC and Mac and on September 6 on PS5.