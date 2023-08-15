You Definitely Want To Recruit Baldur’s Gate 3’s Resident Crypt Keeper

Don’t you hate it when people die? Well the good thing about living in Faerûn is that you can bring folks back, you just need to know the right people. Withers, Baldur’s Gate 3 very own crypt keeper, can not only recover fallen allies, but help you rebuild your character (though not change their appearance), and hire some extra help on your travels.

So let’s go over where to find him, how to get him to join your merry band of tadpole-infected misfits, and what you’ll gain from allying with him.

Where to find Withers

You won’t have to wait long to get Withers. In fact, you can get him to join your group soon after the Illithid ship crashes. Once you arrive on that darn beach, there are at least three paths you can take to find him.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Head to the ruins northeast of the crashed ship that lie just north of the Overgrown Ruins waypoint. You’re likely to have a really bad time if you walk through the door right next to the Ruins waypoint, so instead, hike on up to the ruins a bit further north where you’ll find the first opportunity to get into the Dank Crypt (stop laughing), which is where Withers is having a coffin nap. Here’s how to get to the Crypt:

Watch out someone could get hur—oh no, well that’s too bad now, isn’t it?

Above a crack and hole in the ground, you’ll see a “Foundation Block” suspended by a crane. You’ll want to shoot the rope holding it up (make sure you’re not standing underneath it. Sorry, Gale. I totally didn’t do that on purpose). Drop down through the hole, go west into the hall outside, then continue through the west doorway into a room with an altar and headless statue. Walk through the door here. Go to the north side of the ruins and chat with the thieves to gain access (this will likely result in a fight). Take two lefts and then a right through a doorway until you’re standing in the room with the altar and statue. Go through the door on the west side here. Run around to the northeast side of the ruins, climb down some vines, and keep going until you find a hatch.

If you take one of the first two options here, you’ll want to take a left and head north in the Dank Crypt (go right at your own peril). Prepare for a fight with the thieves if you enter these ways.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

If you take the hatch, you’ll climb down an iron ladder to enter a cave. Go northwest to enter the Dank Crypt.

At the northmost section of the Dank Crypt, you’ll find a button at the top of the stairs on the left that you should spot after a successful auto Perception check. Go over and hit it, but be prepared for a fight with some spooky things.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

Once you deal with anyone foolish enough to fight you, enter the room at the far north of this chamber, interact with the coffin, and have a chat with Withers. Don’t attack him. Keep the conversation on the positive side and he’ll offer to join you.

If you fail to get Withers at this point, he will show up to your camp randomly seeking to join you. But choosing to get him right away is smart, as he’s quite useful.

Why you should get Withers early

Withers’ most direct benefit is the ability to revive fallen party members for 100 gold should you run out of revive scrolls. Just chat with him at your camp to initiate the deal.

You can also pay him 200 gold to change your class or respec your character or 100 gold to summon hirelings (who can be any of the 12 classes in the game) who will join you. Note that a hireling fills a party slot, meaning you’ll have to leave someone behind—which for me is fine since I don’t like Gale.

Having the ability to revive your fallen comrades, tweak your class should it not be functioning as you’d like, or quickly recruit any class in the game is a pretty handy thing to have early on, as it will help you troubleshoot difficult situations with far greater efficiency.