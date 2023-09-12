Don’t Waste All Your Baldur’s Gate 3 Scrolls In Battle, Do This Instead

Scrolls are some of the most useful items you can find in your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure, letting your characters expend them to cast spells they may not otherwise know. Because of this, they can really come in handy in a pinch, when you realize you have a scroll for a fire-based spell and your enemies are conveniently standing next to an explosive barrel. But if you find yourself stockpiling these scrolls in your inventory instead of using them throughout your adventure, perhaps you should consider giving them to Gale?

No, I don’t mean give them to Gale so he can devour the magic inside to satiate the magical bomb in his chest. Gale is a Wizard, and one of the perks of the class is that they can learn the spells written on scrolls, adding them to their spellbook rather than simply using and losing them. Doing this will cost 100 gold, but it’s a great way to fill out a Wizard’s arsenal without having to wait for a level-up that lets you learn new spells.

Screenshot: Larian Studios / Kotaku

To do this, make sure the scroll is in your Wizard’s inventory (as well as the necessary 100 gold), then right-click the item and you’ll see “Learn spell” in the options. Once you’ve done that, the spell will show up in their spellbook. You’ll still need to assign it to their current loadout, but you’ll have access to it moving forward without it having to be a single-use spell, and you won’t have to use any of the limited choices you get for new spells to learn when you level up to add it to your lineup.

A lot of the most common scrolls you’ll find in Baldur’s Gate 3 are pretty basic spells that you can learn through typical leveling early on, so it’s better to have your Wizard learn them through scrolls rather than by using up valuable, limited resources you could instead use to learn high-level spells while leveling up. If you use a scroll in battle, you can solve a dangerous problem once. If you teach a Wizard the spell on that scroll, you’ll solve the problem for life. Or until a tadpole takes over your brain and turns you into a Mind Flayer. Whichever comes first.