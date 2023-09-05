Light My Bricks Is Lighting DLC For Your Lego

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

As we get older, Lego becomes less of a toy and more of a serious hobby that we appreciate for its aesthetics and challenge. Kits for adults have become more popular as new series are released. From flower arrangements to coffee shops and the Titanic, Lego is a great way to decorate your space. But if you’re ready to take your Lego hobby to the next step – artistic obsession – Light My Bricks has you covered.

Light My Bricks is an Australian company that makes LED lighting kits that are specifically designed to be installed into Lego sets. The lighting kits come with the LEDs, connecting cables, adhesives and instructions required to install them into the pre-built Lego set of your choice.

Image: Light My Bricks

The kits are plug and play, so as long as you follow the provided instructions, it’s easy to light up your Lego displays. The only thing to note is that the kits don’t come with a power source – you’ll need to provide your own. Light My Bricks recommend using a USB power bank or USB wall adaptor, both of which are available on its website.

Of course, you’ll need to make sure that the lighting kit to match your Lego set is available, but there are kits for a wide variety of sets – including Ninjago, Batman and, of course, Star Wars.

What Light My Bricks kits are available?

There are a variety of kits currently available, with a focus on larger Lego sets like buildings, vehicles and popular franchises, but here are some of our favourites:

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Image: Light My Bricks

Of all the franchises in the Lego universe, Star Wars is the most well-known. The huge array of Lego figures in the series ranges from ships to scene dioramas and characters helmets. But the classic Lego Star Wars build is the Millennium Falcon. If you already have this Lego set, you can now bring it to life with its very own lights.

If you don’t have the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, you can purchase it here.

Lego Optimus Prime

Image: Light My Bricks

For $149.99, you can grab this Optimus Prime lighting kit that even has flickering lights for his jet pack boosters. The leader of the Autobots will be absolutely glowing in both his truck and robot forms.

If you don’t already have the Optimus Prime Lego set, you can get it here.

Lego Bookshop

Image: Light My Bricks

If reading and European architecture are more up your alley, this Lego Bookshop light kit is perfect for making sure your store is open 24 hours a day. This particular Lego set is part of the Modular Buildings series, so care has been taken to ensure the lighting kit doesn’t interfere with the playability and manoeuvrability of the set.

You can pick up the Lego Bookshop set here.

Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser

Image: Light My Bricks

Gamers, rejoice! The Mighty Bowser Lego set has also had a glow-up thanks to Light My Bricks. With flickering lights and dancing flames to replicate Bowser’s lava-filled dungeon, King Koopa looks right at home in this fiery display.

Get your hands on Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser here.

Lego Tranquil Garden

Image: Light My Bricks

This lit up version of the Lego Tranquil Garden set will bring your display the zen it deserves. During the day, the garden looks peaceful, but at night, it becomes a gorgeous source of warm lamplight that acts as a charming addition to any Lego collection. Personally, I have my eyes on this kit.

If you don’t have the Lego Tranquil Garden set yet, you can get it here.

Lego Ford Mustang GT

Image: Light My Bricks

This one’s for the rev heads. This light kit upgrades this American muscle car by adding headlights and a switch that turns on the cabin light inside the car when the doors are opened. Just make sure you close the doors properly afterwards so the car’s battery doesn’t run out.

You can get the Lego Ford Mustang set here.