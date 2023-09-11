Starfield Creation Kit Won’t Arrive Until 2024

According to Todd Howard, the Starfield Creation Kit won’t arrive until next year.

That’s from a new interview with Japanese outlet Famitsu, spotted by PCGamesN. The Creation Kit news is probably the most interesting part of the chat — the broader interview covers many of the same talking points Howard has been repeating at other stops on the Starfield press tour. The man is famously media-trained to within an inch of his life, only speaking on topics strictly sanctioned by the marketing department. It makes getting direct answers out of him quite the challenge. It’s rare one actually gets a spicy quote out of him – often, it’s much more like the tidbit Famitsu has gotten here.

Asked point-blank about whether players will be able to put creatures of their own design on Starfield’s many worlds using mods, Howard demurs. “Mods, you can do almost anything, like the previous works,” he says via translation. “Mod support will come next year, but we love it so we’ll do it in a big way.”

While the Script Extender mod may be the starting gun for mod development on any Bethesda RPG, the Creation Kit is a complete toolbox for engaging with Bethesda’s in-house Creation Engine software. It allows users to easily create mods of their own and publish them in ways that make it easy for other players to download and install.

Though demoralising news for those invested in the growth of the Starfield mod scene, it does track with previous Creation Kit rollouts. Fallout 4 didn’t receive Creation Kit support until it was almost a year old, and the mod scene made do with what it had until then. Bethesda has previously said that mod support is coming to both the PC and Xbox versions of the game, which may require a bit of extra work on their end to ensure smooth implementation. Of course, the particulars of the Creation Engine are even better understood now than they were then, so Starfield may fare better mod-wise than Fallout 4 did in the same interim.

And, as we can see, the lack of Creation Kit access obviously hasn’t held the mod community back. The Starfield NexusMods page continues to fill with new mods every day, Creation Kit be damned. Modders took just 16 hours after early access went live to patch in features like DLSS support for Nvidia graphics cards and other time savers.

We’ll keep you updated on any further Starfield Creation Kit news over the coming months, because I know a lot of you are looking forward to it.

Image: Bethesda