Twitch Suffers Another Round Of Layoffs Ahead Of TwitchCon

Twitch has reportedly suffered another round of staff layoffs today, weeks ahead of its flagship TwitchCon convention in Las Vegas.

The redundancies, first reported by industry observer Today Off Stream’s Zach Bussey and reported by Gamesindustry.biz, appear to only affect a small number of staff within the company’s customer service organisation. According to GI.biz’s sources, Twitch will outsource those roles moving forward.

The layoffs arrive only two weeks ahead of TwitchCon 2023 in Las Vegas, the company’s headline event for creators and fans. The redundancies are not expected to affect the event.

This marks the second round of layoffs at Twitch in 2023, in what has become a bit of a troubled year for the streamer. In March, more than 400 roles were made redundant after parent company Amazon issued an order to reduce payroll by 9,000 jobs across its businesses. In June, the livestreaming giant found itself at odds with its own users when it radically altered its approach to splitting revenue with creators, a change that was hastily walked back after significant outcry from creators and fans alike.