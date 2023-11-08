Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Reveal Everyone’s Waiting For Officially Happening In December

Possibly the most anticipated video game reveal ever is just weeks away. Rockstar Games president Sam Houser confirmed Grand Theft Auto VI will get its big trailer reveal in December, showcasing the next game in the hit open world series after massive hacks, insider reports, and years of rampant fan speculation.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Sam Houser tweeted via the Rockstar account on November 8. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

The timing will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the popular franchise parodying American culture and its violent underworld of anit-hero strivers. Rockstar’s official confirmation comes only after the plans were first reported by Bloomberg last night. The news broke ahead of publisher Take-Two’s second quarter earnings report later today.

Bloomberg had previously reported that Grand Theft Auto VI will feature two protagonists, a male and a female, and return to Miami, the location of its popular Grand Theft Auto: Vice City spin-off and will also be more cultural sensitive following an internal evoltuion of Rockstar’s workplace. Though still not officially announced, fans got a front-row seat to the game’s development last year when an unprecedented hack released tons of prototype footage across the internet.

In the months since, fans have been in a frenzy for any scraps of additional information, supposed leaks, or unsubstantiated rumors. A patent that surfaced last month suggested Grand Theft Auto VI might have some of the most immersive NPC and object animations ever seen in a game before. It’s been a decade since Grand Theft Auto V was released, and hype levels are off the charts, for better or for worse.

That game went on to sell over 185 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time right behind Minecraft. It’s GTA Online mode has similarly set a standard for live service multiplayer, and raked in tons of cash for Take-Two and its shareholders in the years its been going. Investors will no doubt be expecting big things from the sequel as well. Take-Two previously teased a major marketing spend and high earnings projection in its next fiscal year, leading many to suspect Grand Theft Auto VI will release sometime in the second half of 2024.