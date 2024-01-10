Latest Overwatch 2 Patch Breaks Support Hero In A Hilarious Way

Right as Activision Blizzard dropped a new patch for Overwatch 2 with sweeping changes to a handful of its heroes, one of them has been temporarily disabled from competitive play due to a hilarious bug. The latest support hero Illari was pulled on January 9 because her buffs were so powerful, it accidentally gave her infinite ammo.

The hero shooter’s 38th playable character was buffed in the latest patch, which went live on January 9. The primary fire charge gain of her gun, the Solar Rifle, is no longer interrupted when using the secondary fire or her ultimate ability Captive Sun. The weapon’s ammo capacity has also been increased from 14 to 16. Unfortunately, it’s right here where Illari’s bug-addled problems arise, as Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer mL7 posted a clip to X/Twitter of the hero’s gun going “Brrrrrrrr” nonstop.

“So, Twitch chat is telling me that there’s a bug right now with Illari,” mL7 says as he fires his gun at an enemy Tracer forever. “In which [she] gets infinite ammo.”

As you can see in the above clip, mL7’s ammo capacity for Illari goes into the negative, but he continues to shoot the rifle without ever stopping to reload the weapon. In a follow-up post on X/Twitter, he shared an image of Illari’s ammo counter, which hilariously reached -1,000 bullets. Shortly after, Activision Blizzard stepped in to remove the support hero from the game.

On the official Blizzard forums, Overwatch 2 community manager Kaedi announced that Illari’s been temporarily removed so that the developers can “investigate an issue with her ammunition not resetting correctly.” This only impacts her selectability in competitive play, the game’s ranked mode for folks looking for lobbies to sweat in, so you can still choose her in other Overwatch 2 game modes like Quick Play. The team is also looking into some other game issues, including crosshair settings not functioning properly, Career Profile data not updating correctly, and the LC-208 error code that’s been terrorizing players of the game since at least October 2022. As of the time of writing, she’s still disabled in comp play.

Kotaku reached out to Activision Blizzard for comment.

Things are a-changing. You can check out the full patch notes below:

Overwatch 2 January 9 Patch Notes

Hero Updates

Tank

Mauga

Base Health increased from 250 to 300.

Base Armor decreased from 250 to 200.

Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns

Ammo decreased from 350 to 300.

Cardiac Overdrive

Lifesteal decreased from 70% to 60%.

Cooldown increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

Cage Fight

No longer grants infinite ammo. Still reloads Mauga’s Chainguns at the start of the ultimate.

Berserker

Overhealth conversion rate decreased from 60% to 50%.

Orisa

Augmented Fusion Driver

Removed falloff damage penalty.

Fortify

Now immune to taking forced critical hit damage. Fortify already prevents direct critical damage from headshots.

Roadhog

Take a Breather

Total amount healed reduced from 500 to 450.

Cooldown between usages increased from 1 to 1.5 seconds.

Damage

Sojourn

Railgun

Gradual energy no longer decays below 25%.

Sombra

Stealth

Grace period where Stealth can be canceled immediately after entering it increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Cooldown now pauses at 1 second while capturing or contesting objectives from 1.5 seconds.

Cooldown on respawning decreased from 1.5 to 1 second.

Supports

Ana

Biotic Grenade

Effect duration reduced from 3.5 to 3 seconds.

Illari

Solar Rifle

Primary fire charge gain is no longer paused by secondary fire, nor channeling Captive Sun.

Ammo increased from 14 to 16.

Captive Sun

Now fully refills secondary fire resource and resets overheated status.

Removed the damage falloff penalty on the Sunstruck explosion.

Lifeweaver

Thorn Volley

Projectile speed increased from 70 to 80 meters per second.

Petal Platform

No longer pierced by piercing projectiles.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug that caused Endorsement Level to appear incorrectly in Custom Games.

Increased the volume and clarity of Ultimate voice over lines.

Fixed missing Multikill voice-overs from activating when criteria is met.

Fixed the ‘Rugby Practice’ challenge not progressing.

Fixed a bug when spectating that caused the camera to become stuck on 2 members of the team.

Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘Hero Limit’ option from saving after being modified in Custom Game options.

Fixed an issue with Reticle options where Dot Size and Outline Thickness would change the reticle appearance even if their opacity was set to 0.

Fixed a crash related to viewing replays.

Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to manually enter the value for Maximum Queue Delay in Streamer Protect settings (this value could always be set using the slider).

Heroes

Fixed a bug that allowed abilities with shockwaves to hit targets in a floor below.

Bastion

Fixed an issue with Bastion’s hitbox becoming desynchronized while in Assault mode.

Doomfist

Fixed a bug with Rocket Punch that could cause the targets of the punch to potentially lose their walking animation.

Echo

Fixed a bug that occurred when an Echo copied Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp would not grow when taking damage.

Illari

Fixed a bug where the Sunstruck effect wouldn’t detonate if the damage threshold was reached in the last 0.6 seconds of the effect.

Mercy

Fixed an issue that reduced Guardian Angels active duration by canceling the ability while simultaneously pressing crouch or jump.

Fixed an issue that forced Mercy to reload if Valkyrie was activated during the reload animation.