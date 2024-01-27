Tekken 8 Fans Are Going All Out With The Character Customiser

Now that Tekken 8 is out on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, players are jumping in to style their mains with the game’s extensive character customiser. With character customizers comes an assortment of shenanigans, and this is no different, as Tekken 8 players are fighting each other with Dragon Ball Z’s Son Goku, Resident Evil’s Leon Kennedy, Metroid’s Samus Aran, and many more.

Like previous entries, Tekken 8 lets you create a custom outfit for any of the game’s 32 characters. You need in-game money, of course, which you earn by competing in matches across the game’s various modes—save for Tekken Ball. With some robust options and a whole lot of imagination, folks shared their creations on the game’s official subreddit. Here are some of our favourites.

Jin Kazama As Leon Kennedy

Image: shmick28 / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Reddit user shmick28 posted a video of Tekken 8 protagonist and hot boy Jin Kazama cosplaying as Resident Evil’s Leon Scott Kennedy. It looks really good. So good, in fact, that folks in the replies thought it was a PC mod.

Jin Kazama As David Martinez

Image: Daniero1994 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Another Jin Kazama cosplay, this time redditor Daniero1994 dressed the Mishima family member as David Martinez from the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime.

Sergei Dragunov As An MMA Fighter

Image: KneeVuna19 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

User KneeVuna19 turned the vampire-like Sergei Dragunov into an MMA fighter, replete with a bald head and thick beard. The only thing missing is some tattoos.

King As John Cena? Luigi? Both?

Image: goosehoward23 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

King was outfitted with a green hat and shirt. Goosehoward23 captioned their Reddit post with “can’t beat what you can’t see,” which made me think of John Cena. But, the more I think about it, the more I’m inclined to believe this is Luigi.

King As Mario

Image: makan8 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

The lion-headed wrestler is back, with redditor makan8 dressing him as Mario.

Lars Alexandersson As Super Saiyan Blue Goku

Image: Gooddest_Boi / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Jin Kazama’s half-uncle and the illegitimate son Heihachi Mishima, Lars Alexandersson, makes a good Son Goku, as redditor Gooddest_Boi demonstrates.

Lars Alexandersson As Samus Aran

Image: Vectormus / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Reddit user Vectormus got Lars to don a different outfit, this time the super soldier is stunting on Tekken opponents as Metroid’s space-faring super-soldier Samus Aran.

Victor Chevalier As John Wick

Image: Silenti7 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

One of Tekken 8’s newest characters, and the one I’m most stoked to play as, is the katana-wielding, Colonel Sanders-looking secret agent Victor Chevalier. Thanks to Reddit user Silenti7, the Frenchman is showing up and showing out as John Wick.

Victor Chevalier As Kenshi Takahashi

Image: Ricochu__ / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Elsewhere in the Tekken subreddit, user Ricochu__ pulled off a great cosplay of Mortal Kombat’s blind swordsman Kenshi Takahashi using Victor as the base.

Jack-8 As Straw Hat Luffy

Image: VarenOfTatooine / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Redditor VarenOfTatooine took the humanoid weapon Jack-8 and put him in the outfit Monkey D. Luffy wears in One Piece. Honestly, though, considering Straw Hat Pirate Crew member Franky is a big-ass cyborg, too, that would’ve been a better fit.

Paul Phoenix As SpongeBob SquarePants

Image: Spiritti / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

I’m not sure how Spiritti came up with this one, but they posted an image of Paul Phoenix dressed up as the lovable cartoon character SpongeBob SquarePants.

Asuka Kazama As Weapon X/Wolverine

Image: Wintermute_088 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Another member of the Mishima Family, redditor Wintermute_088 thought Asuka Kazama would make a good character for a Weapon X/Wolverine costume.

Raven As Blade

Image: Snoo35886 / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

This one makes total sense, as master ninja Raven already kinda looks like Blade.

Kuma As Smokey the Bear

Image: Mediveal / Bandai Namco / Kotaku (Fair Use)

Another one that makes sense. Since Kuma is a gigantic bear, of course, someone was going to dress them up as Smokey the Bear, and Mediveal answered the call.

There are plenty of other characters being customized, so I encourage you to peruse the Tekken subreddit, where you’ll find a bevy of cosplay and costumes to laugh at. Anyway, Tekken 8 is getting high praise from critics and fans alike. It’s shaping up to be one of the most approachable entries for a series that’s notorious for being “anti-beginner.”