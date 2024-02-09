People Can’t Stop Playing Piano In The FF7 Rebirth Demo

If we learned one thing from The Last of Us Part II, it’s that when you give gamers a functional musical instrument, they are going to deliver some wonderful renditions of popular tunes. So, when players discovered that the recently released demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth included a piano that you could sit down at and play, it was only a matter of time before some truly impressive videos of Cloud Strife tickling the ivories started to surface.

Early in the demo, while exploring all the sites that Nibelheim has to offer, players can find the piano sitting inside of Tifa’s room (amongst other things that Cloud may or may not look for, much to Tifa’s chagrin). This is actually a returning feature from the 1997 original, in which playing the piano in Tifa’s room would unlock her final Limit Break. But like the rest of Rebirth, the piano has been upgraded and expanded upon.

Got a perfect score on “Tifa’s Theme” in the Rebirth demo with the note speed at the fastest level! Took a few tries, but it was about memorization and rhythm more than anything else. Yes, I will master EVERY piano piece in Rebirth. #FF7Rspoilers pic.twitter.com/ibWsjASVws — FFVII Music (@FFVIImusic) February 9, 2024

The game challenges you to do your best rendition of “Tifa’s Theme,” but that hasn’t stopped players from getting creative with the keyboard. Many have looked to recreate iconic tunes from other media. That includes classic TV:

You play the FF7 Rebirth demo for it’s gripping story or the amazing combat…I spent the last 45 mins teaching myself how to play The Simpsons theme song on the piano. #FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/8AWyW9j6gV — Simon (@Tuffty88) February 7, 2024

Movies:

Other video games:

I AM THE FIRST PERSON TO PLAY THE OPENING NOTES OF MEGALOVANIA ON THE PIANO IN FF7 REBIRTH #MittensFF7 pic.twitter.com/zFr6OTBRyd — 𝕞𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕟𝕤 🌹 The Big Cheese (@SMlTTENMITTENS) February 7, 2024

Cloud playing Hikari / Simple and Clean #FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/jJ3BQJk7PT — Moisés Nieto (@HollowRiku) February 7, 2024

Nadie:

Absolutamente nadie:

Jodidamente nadie:

Yo si me das un piano libre en un juego:#FinalFantasyVIIRebirth #Zelda pic.twitter.com/akpFzz2Tku — kelpos (@IXIKelpos) February 7, 2024

And efforts from those who just want to try their hand at recreating the rest of Final Fantasy VII’s iconic soundtrack:

Sorry if I am ruining the FF7 Rebirth demo for anyone but OMFG THIS MINIGAME IS LITERALLY MADE FOR ME

If I disappear from society for months, it’s because I’m learning to play the entire FF7 soundtrack on fake thumbwheel piano#FF7Rebirth #anxiousheart pic.twitter.com/GF3pbzb0qN — Z-Kat // zeibura.bsky.social (@zeibura) February 7, 2024

Finally, we have those adventurous players putting real-world music back into the game and making more than a handful of earworms now emanating out of Tifa’s room.

I just spent the last hour learning how to play All of Me on the piano in the FFVII Rebirth Demo… pic.twitter.com/xat1Uwguz0 — Ryan Perez (@CosmicClownling) February 7, 2024

I finally get around to starting the FF7 Rebirth demo and what’s the first thing I do? Find the piano and spend 5-10 minutes figuring out how to play the piano part from Welcome to the Black Parade by MCR 😅 pic.twitter.com/o53JSvZ0Yv — Reaper21 (@Reaper_guitar) February 8, 2024

Of course, the demo has much more to offer than the piano. Ahead of the game’s February 29 launch on PlayStation 5, this little slice lets players experience a large swath of the Nibelheim flashback that will be familiar to fans of the original FF7. The demo will get even bigger ahead of the final game’s release with an update on February 21 that adds the Junon region, but you’ll have to complete the Nibelheim demo first, so don’t spend all your time playing piano.