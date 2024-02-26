Stardew Valley’s Huge 1.6 Update Finally Gets Release Date

The lowkey farming simulator Stardew Valley is getting some new stuff in a couple of weeks. Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone announced on X/Twitter on February 26 that the PC version of the chill game will get the 1.6 update on March 19, with the patch coming to to consoles and mobile “as soon as possible.”

In follow-up posts, ConcernedApe celebrated the game selling over 30 million copies and thanked everyone for their support. He also said a worldwide concert tour and an official cookbook are in the works, which sounds cool, but the meat and potatoes here is its 1.6 patch, and Stardew Valley fans are gonna be eating real good.

What’s In Stardew Valley’s 1.6 Update?

We don’t know exactly what the patch will entail. However, ConcernedApe has teased various details about what to expect when the update drops on March 19. In April 2023, he said 1.6 will mostly benefit modders and also includes new game content. Three months later, in July, he expanded on that “new game content” a bit, tweeting that 1.6 will feature a new festival, dialogue, items, and “secrets”—whatever that means. As unspecific as this all is, it sounds enticing.

But wait, there’s more (but not much). In responding to a Twitter user on February 23, who said the mobile version of the game is pretty buggy (night doesn’t transition to day, for example), ConcernedApe said that he’ll address those issues on mobile as part of update 1.6. A similar problem affected some Stardew Valley PC players back in 2019, but regular updates seem to have resolved the issue. Hopefully, the PC and console ports of version 1.6 will stamp out any lingering hiccups.