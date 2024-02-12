WIN A Rare Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden Collector’s Edition!

Have you been keeping an eye on Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden?

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is a new, original IP from DONT NOD, the studio behind games like Life is Strange and Vampyr. In it, you assume the role of a pair of Banishers, experienced spirit hunters, on a mission to lift a malevolent curse. The year is 1695, and it’s up to you to save a town of settlers from the curse that plagues them. As a Banisher, you can step into the spirits’ lives, uncover their stories, and embark on a grand period adventure. Like Vampyr and Life is Strange, your choices and conversations matter. What you say and who you say it to can change the course of your entire investigation.

To celebrate the game’s release, we’ve got a Banishers Collector’s Edition, valued at $AU300, to give away to one lucky winner. Yes, the Banishers Collector’s Editions you can’t get in Australia. Pretty cool, we agree. The winner will receive a Collector’s Edition package, including a copy of the game for your choice of PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Here’s a quick look at what’s in it:

If you can’t see the image above: There’s a Collector’s box containing a beautiful statue of the game’s two main characters Red and Antea, a 128-page artbook, a steelbook case, a pair of custom signet rings and a pouch to keep them in. The standard jewel cases the disc comes in also feature exclusive cover art.

To enter, hit the Gleam widget below and answer one simple question: What year is Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden set in? That should be easy. I mentioned it in this very post!

This competition will open on Tuesday, 13th February and close on Tuesday, 5th March. Competition is open to Australian residents only. You must be over 18 years of age to enter. Winner will be drawn on Wednesday, 6th March. Winner will be selected at random, and will be notified by email.

Good luck, Banishers!