This Week In Games Australia: Hoist The Colours

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week closes out with three of February’s heaviest hitters — the Switch remake of Mario vs. Donkey Kong , Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and the long-in-development Skull and Bones. Of the two, Skull and Bones is the lesser known quantity. It began life as multiplayer offshoot of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag‘s popular naval combat, but has since been spun into a sprawling pirate RPG. It’s both a single-player experience and an online, live service MMO style game. I look forward to seeing what the reviews make of it.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty going on among the indies. 1920’s newspaper baron simulator News Tower drops this week, alongside Helskate. To me, Helskate is the one to keep your eye on this week — Norse mythology meets Tony Hawk? I’m interested. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor takes the series in a Vampire Survivors inspired direction. PlateUp!! shuffles its launch date for PlayStation and Xbox in what feels like its 10th week on the hop.

Without further ado, lets get into it. Here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

February 12

SpellRogue (PC)

Early access

February 13

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, XSX, PC)

Dragon Quest Builders (PC)

Fight Crab 2 (PC)

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (PC)

News Tower (PC)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Ultros (PS5, PC, PS4)

February 14

Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4)

February 15

A Little to the Left (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Caribbean Legend (PC)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (PC)

GUNVOLT RECORDS Cychronicle (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Helskate (PC)

Lake (NS)

PlateUp! (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (PS5)

February 16

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS)

Skull and Bones (PS5, XSX, PC)

Image: Ubisoft, Nintendo, Phantom Coast, Kotaku Australia