Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Heads Up A Stacked February For New Games

February 2024 has kicked off with a bang for games with the State of Play this morning, but when it comes to actual game releases, it’s a packed month full of RPGs, remakes, and highly-anticipated launches. If you’re wondering what new titles you can get stuck into (or add to your shame pile) this month, we’ve got you covered. Here’s all the great games coming out in February – spoiler alert: there’s a whole bunch.

Silent Hill: The Short Message – February 1

Play it on: PS5

A surprise entry into the February 2024 games category, this Silent Hill spin-off promises Konami’s vision of psychological horror set in modern-day Germany with a whole lot of spooky vibes and ominous hallways. It’s also free-to-play as a bonus.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – February 1

Play it on: PS5, PS4, PC

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG follow up to the free Japanese mobile game, and offers all the RPG goodness of forming your own party from a range of characters, fighting creatures and exploring a fantasy world either solo or via 4 player co-op.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – February 2

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Despite a pretty rocky journey to launch – alongside some technical difficulties leading to the Early Access window growing even smaller for those who forked out extra – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League promises a “genre-defying” third person shooter from the team behind the Batman: Arkham series, Rocksteady Studios. Whether it can live up to the legacy of the Arkham series is yet to be seen but we’re likely to be hearing plenty about it both good and bad over the rest of February 2024.

Persona 3 Reload – February 2

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC

Persona 3 Reload is a ground-up remake of the iconic 2006 Persona 3 game. Our friends at Kotaku US said in their review that it felt like Atlus “learned all the right lessons in taking a double dip,” with stunning visuals and gameplay that retains the core feel and look of the original while striking out to bring the ultimate version of the game to modern players.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash – February 2

Play it on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash brings the smash-hit anime’s characters to life in a 2-on-2 3D fighting game where you can really hone those cursed techniques.

CLeM – February 6

Play it on: Nintendo Switch, PC

CLeM promises a narrative-driven puzzle adventure game “with a dark twist,” where you’ll be exploring a house and solving puzzles (in what’s being called a “Puzzlevania”) in order to find your way.

Foamstars – February 6

Play it on: PS5, PS4

Square Enix’s upcoming title, which has a lot of similarities to Splatoon, is a colourful 4v4 shooter where you battle with foam to become a Foamstar.

Helldivers 2 – February 8

Play it on: PS5, PC

Helldivers 2 is a third-person co-op PvE shooter where you must fight your way through a hostile galaxy in frantic combat with some major firepower (and fully customisable loadouts).

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden – February 13

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

This story driven action RPG has you hunting ghosts while saving your lost love in a world where the dead and the living threaten to intertwine with major consequences.

Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior – February 13

Play it on: PC

With the ability to rewind time and create clones of your past selves to raise an army of…you, Lysfanga brings hack n’ slash fun with a blend of tactical gameplay as you mow down monsters on a desperate rescue mission with a party of one (or many, many copies of one).

Ultros – February 13

Play it on: PS5, PS4, PC

Ultros is a “psychedelic Metroidvania,” with colourful visuals, demonic beings, and a whole lot of inhabitants of the womb-like cosmic Sacrophagus to fight – and doesn’t lean into the grimdark, muted aesthetics of other similar titles. As an added bonus, the art and soundtrack comes from Hotline Miami’s El Huervo.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft – February 14

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Described as the “definitive collection” of the classic Tomb Raider games (and not a polygonal boob in sight), this trio of games comes with updated visuals – and the option to revert to the original style, if you’ve been missing it – with all the expansions and secret levels to explore as Lara Croft this February.

Solium Infernum – February 15

Play it on: PC

If you’re a fan of grand strategy games and also love a dose of hellish flair, Solium Infernum is the game for you. This aussie-made title has the Archfiends duking it out to become the next Prince (or Princess) of Darkness through scheming, plots, and army raising.

Skull and Bones – February 16

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Skull and Bones brings the pirate’s life to you with co-op gameplay in an open-world action-RPG with promises of “new challenges and features” every season as you strive to become infamous amongst pirates, ne-er-do-wells, and misfits on the High Seas.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong – February 16

Play it on: Nintendo Switch

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a remake of the 2004 Game Boy Advance title with all-new graphics, over 130 levels of good old platforming gameplay, and puzzling as you recover stolen Mini Marios in your quest against Donkey Kong.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters – February 20

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

This fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG set in the Warhammer universe tasks players with leading the Grey Knights to fight against a galaxy-wise plague, with a story-driven campaign and all those delicious tactics of your Daemonhunters at your disposal.

Last Epoch – February 21

Play it on: PC

Last Epoch promises an action RPG with exciting dungeon crawling, extensive character customisation and over 100 skill trees in a title for veterans of the genre and newcomers alike.

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story – February 21

Play it on: Switch, PC

League of Legends as a game is about as far removed from this game as possible when it comes to style, but Bandle Tale is a crafting-based RPG set in Bandle City in the same universe. With knitting magic, pixel art and a whole lot of Yordles, this title is Riot Forge’s last foray before the division is shuttered.

Nightingale – February 22

Play it on: PC

Nightingale is Inflexion Studios’ neo-Victorian open world survival game set in the weird and wonderful Fae Realms, with base-building, crafting, and a whole bunch of terrifying foes to go head to head with. As with any survival game, this highly-anticipated title is bound to be a major timesink thanks to the wealth of freedom, choice and gorgeous fantasy stylings.

Pacific Drive – February 22

Play it on: PS5, PC

Ironwood Studios’ newest title is a first-person roguelike driving game where your car is your lifeline as you explore an exclusion zone in a “surreal reimagining” of the American Pacific Northwest. Our preview, written by David Smith, says Pacific Drive “feels like an extremely clever, entertaining riff on the survival genre. Though our demo only took me a few hours to blow through, those hours gave me a lot to think about in the days that followed. That’s always a good sign.”

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake – February 28

Play it on: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The remakes keep coming and they don’t stop coming. Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake brings the action-adventure tale of two siblings on a quest to find the one cure for their ailing father with only themselves to rely on in a fraught and dangerous world. With improved graphics, performance, and gameplay, this title also offers local co-op if you’d like to get your mates (or siblings) in on the action.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – February 28

Play it on: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Yet another remaster to add to the list, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster brings the original FPS back to life in high definition with updated gameplay and visuals, as well as gamepad support.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – February 29

Play it on: PS5

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second instalment in the Final Fantasy VII remake (planned) trilogy, will bring Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barret and new friends outside of Midgar and into the wider world as they continue on their journey in a more open-world style adventure. In our hands-on preview, I said the title “is shaping up to bring the core DNA of the original, updated to provide all of the best parts of modern RPGs – choice, freedom, and of course, cinematic scenes that go hard.” Rebirth is possibly one of 2024’s most-anticipated games, and it promises an epic adventure to come.

Image: Square Enix, Inflexion Games, Rocksteady Studios, Kotaku Australia