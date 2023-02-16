Powerwash Simulator Is Getting Free Final Fantasy VII Levels Next Month

We’re getting to a point now where I have no idea what to expect when it comes to what extra content could possibly be added to Powerwash Simulator, and its upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake content proves that.

Announced today, the “Midgar Special Pack” for Powerwash Simulator will be a new free content pack containing five new levels for players to clean the muck off of.

It was only a Materia of time! 💦 pic.twitter.com/GdhTgksOS2 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) February 15, 2023

As described by the Square Enix announcement, the five levels in the Powerwash Simulator Midgar Special Pack consist of the following:

The Hardy Daytona and Shinra Hauler

The mighty Scorpion Sentinel

The charming Seventh Heaven

The Mako Energy Exhibit

The formidable Airbuster

All five of these, as Final Fantasy VII Remake fans will know, are various vehicles, bosses, and areas. The only difference between their appearance in FFVI and Powerwash Simulator is that they are covered in grime and muck, and you must clean them up.

Here are a few screenshots provided by FuturLabs for your viewing pleasure. Not gonna lie, this looks sick. If you’ve always wanted to exist in the world of Final Fantasy VII without having to fight for your life, this may be just what the doctor ordered.

This Final Fantasy collab, of course, is not the first weird and unexpected collaboration to come out of Powerwash Simulator recently. To celebrate the launch of the game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and 5, the Tomb Raider Free Special Pack was added to the game with a mini-campaign and five new levels as well.

The Midgar Special Pack will be free for all owners of Powerwash Simulator and will be available via the Specials section of the main menu. As for when, it’ll be available in Australia from March 3rd.